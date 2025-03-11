A Nigerian lady has shared her journey of growth with netizens after relocating to Canada for greener pastures

The beautiful lady who used to hustle as a barber in Nigeria was able to leave the shores of her country for better life abroad

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's journey from humble beginnings to a new life abroad has inspired many social media users.

The lady, who was working as a barber in Nigeria, moved to Canada in pursuit of a better life.

Nigerian female barber continues her profession in Canada Photo credit: @icherishooja/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Female barber happily relocates to Canada

On TikTok, the lady, known by her handle @icherishooja, shared a video showing her transformation.

The clip captured three distinct scenes, her life in Nigeria, her time serving in the National Youth Service Corps, and her new life in Canada, where she was seen braving the snow.

Despite the challenges she faced, the determined lady continued to work as a barber in her new country.

"Na who give up fckk up," she captioned the video.

Nigerian female barber shows off skill after relocating to Canada Photo credit: @icherishooja/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as female barber relocates to Canada

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users, who took to the comments section to praise her hard work and determination.

Many were inspired by her refusal to give up on her dreams, and her story confirmed the rewards of hard work.

@Softelifefoods said:

"You will open multiple locations across Canada in Jesus name."

@somherithajonatha said:

"I tap. I can’t wait to travel out to explore my talent more."

@jobjatau commented:

"This is what we call "Content"!!! Proud of the young lady."

@STRIPLASHES IN AKURE/OSOGBO said:

"And nah barbing I do for SAED when I go camp o. Make I go upgrade."

@chris said:

"The day you hear I gave up, just wait to see my obituary."

@pelzsthe_loctician said:

"Dammn this motivated me to make sure I don’t give up while learning how to barb. It’s not easy but I won’t give up mama. GOD bless you and the works of your hands ma’am."

@Favour Oluebube said:

"Sisterhood, girlshood, womanhood, in short all the hood is proud of you stranger."

@pre.ciousgem01 reacted:

"May God continue to bless your job and you will have more branches across the world may God bless me to."

@idowuobiesie wrote:

"Greater u in jesus name i love ladies girls with talent nobody can take it away from you."

@TOPICSPEAKER said:

"All d luv dat history knws, is said 2 be in every rose. Yet all dat could be found in 2, is less than wat I feel 4 U. Pls follow me & like my posts I'mfrom.Tnks."

@Sammy added:

"You are trying but you dey destroy those guys hairline sha."

Watch the video here:

Lady who relocated to Canada shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady said even though she is living abroad, there are some things that make her unhappy.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady said she first relocated from Nigeria to the UK and then moved to Canada.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng