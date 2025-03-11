A poultry farmer complained that his girlfriend collected crates of eggs and chickens without paying

He confronted her after she owed him over N400k but didn’t expect the reactions he got from her

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man’s dilemma as he had planned to marry the lady

A poultry farmer lamented his girlfriend’s actions of taking crates of eggs and chickens without paying him.

He noted that the lady was owing him over N400,000 aside from the ones he gifted her.

He confronted his girlfriend over N400k debt but didn't expect her reaction. Photo: Robin gentry, Svetlana Repnitskaya. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

An X user, @MrMekzy_, shared the details on his page, stating that the man in question was the person from whom he bought eggs.

The tweet read:

“The guy I buy my chicken and eggs from has a girlfriend that always comes to his poultry to carry his chickens and catfish without paying for them. Any time she takes it, she’ll promise to pay but she never does.

“She has taken way more than 20 chickens, crates of eggs and a lot of catfish. This is minus the ones he gifts her, she’s owing him way over 400k right now. He got tired of her not paying and stopped her from taking it when she came around and she left angrily.

“She’s been giving him silent treatment and ignoring his calls since then. She saw him in church yesterday and snubbed him when he tried to talk to her. This is someone he’s planning to marry. He’s asking me if he should apologize to her. Some men don’t love themselves tbh. Smh.

“Me I’ve told him to end the relationship asap and delete her number. But that’s the best i can do, give my advice. He’ll still do what he wants in the end.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as lady owes boyfriend N400k

@DrMel_ said:

"The other day I talked about why silent treatment is a very typical move for manipulators, obviously she doesn’t like the guy and only enjoys the benefits she gets, she’s now using the silent treatment to make him feel guilty for calling her out.. if he knows what’s good for him, he should end it now."

@praisejohnn said:

"Many men don’t love themselves. They’ve never been loved by any woman that’s not their mum and might never be."

@Paulechidi said:

"Change church, cut her off, online and offline, block her, simple as ABC."

He was confused over girlfriend's debt of N400k. Photo: Dmitrii Marchenko. Photo for illustration only

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian relationship stories that got people talking

A Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage.

She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such an amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng