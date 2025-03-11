A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after her husband completed his magnificent building project

In a captivating video, she showed off the design of their new house including the luxurious-looking interior and exterior

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate the couple

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after announcing her family's latest achievement.

The lady's happiness knew no bounds as her husband successfully completed their amazing dream home.

Congratulations pour in as lady flaunts family's new home

Lady shows off family's new house

The impressive edifice, which boasts lavish interior and exterior designs, was captured in a captivating video that has since gone viral.

Shared by @chisomjane04 on TikTok, the video revealed the couple's luxurious bungalow, leaving many social media users in awe.

"Congratulations to my hubby and I. Congratulations to us. God is so good," the video's caption read.

Happy wife flaunts interior and exterior of new house

Reactions as lady flaunts family house

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages, as TikTok users praised the couple's achievement and expressed admiration for their beautiful home.

@Rosemary19600 said:

"Me and my husband soon in Jesus name. Congratulations dear."

@May 15 said:

"E no bad make I build for my mama."

@Queen of qatar private page wrote:

"Try build your own oh, no be tomorrow now u go say after everything."

@SlimQueen said:

"Mine will be ready my Xmas I can't wait God please let his pocket never runs dry amen. Congratulations."

@MARIZBABY said:

"Congratulations stranger, me and my husband very soon In Jesus name."

@SwtJay said:

"A big congratulations, so beautiful I tap from your blessings I and my husband will testify soon."

@Eunibabe said:

"I will not stop Congratulating people until God will do my own too, A big Congratulations to you dear."

@Simple said:

"Congratulations dear I tap into this testimony. I will be congratulated soon with my house."

@njokuamaka26 reacted:

"Congratulation Sis, may the good Lord perfect the works he has started in your family. Amen."

@bbypresh44 said:

"Congratulations fear dey catch me to tap self. God Abeg time don reach to change my story."

@Gift commented:

"I claim this in my family soon in Jesus name amen. Congratulations dear am happy for you may the God that do this to you and your family locat me and."

@only one Nora kesh 1234 said:

"I tap from your blessings ooo may God answer my man and I prayers oo amen. I believe mine is coming."

@bamitale102 reacted:

"I claim this for me and my man this year with the power of this beautiful Ramadan."

@rebeccaudi added:

"Congratulations, I tap in to this for my children's and my grand children's from Now in the name of Jesus AMEN."

Watch the video here:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

