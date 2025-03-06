A happy Nigerian lady has shared her WhatsApp chat with her new man who always spoils her with financial gifts

In her TikTok post, she shared a screenshot of a N1 million credit alert, which her partner had sent her to buy things she needed

The lady admitted that she had been hesitant to fall in love, but her man's efforts eventually won her over, convincing her to take a chance on love

A Nigerian lady's heartwarming story of finding love has captured the attention of many online.

The lady, who had been single for a while, finally found herself swept off her feet by a generous suitor.

Lady gets spoilt by romantic Igbo man

The lady, known on TikTok as @genazrockaz, shared a screenshot of a huge credit alert she received from her man, as well as their WhatsApp chat.

The message from her man read:

"My blood tonic. I could barely hear what you said. Are you home yet? Here is noisy babe. Biko check your account. I sent something for you. I love you."

The lady revealed that she was initially hesitant to fall in love, but her partner's kindness and generosity eventually won her over.

His thoughtful gesture of sending her a large sum of money to purchase necessities made her fall in love with him.

Sharing her experience, the lady noted that she had given love one final chance, and it had paid off in the most unexpected way.

In her words:

"POV: You gave love a chance one last time and the universe brings you an Igbo man whose love language is funds of affirmation. Love has carried me finally."

Reactions as lady praises Igbo lover

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@EmpressTina said:

"My sister you deserve better leave this one for me biko."

@Bubaechukwu said:

"Politely and romantically asking where she kept her phone."

@cherishpaul_ said:

"Forget the money I love when a man talks to me this way the words."

@VanillaViVi said:

"Omoh where Una dey see this men ooooo eh blood tonic."

@EVERYTHING SOLAR SUPPLIER said:

"TikTok will make u look like u are in the wrong situationship but we move, but we moveee congratulations nne."

@Splashy said:

"May God bless my man ooo cos I know say if he get am he go do pass."

@fabulous christabel said:

"When the right person comes e no go stress you, I don smile taya oo. God wer do am for you mk he see me oo."

@Egoyibo said:

"No be the clothes corset she de talk ooo. Like the main corset corset."

@joannie_nwa said:

"When God decides to bless you all protocol is broken. God saved the best and gave it to you later."

@Chimzie added:

"Ha! God! you said are enough for me which means you have all I need. I see others having it all biko show forth for me."

@Vhikiweb3 commented:

"More reasons to remain single until i find igbo man that understands funds of affirmation."

Watch the video here:

Lady shares how Anambra man spoils her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming video after meeting an Anambra man who changed her life.

In a video, she displayed the wads of cash the romantic man gave to her as a sign of his affection for her.

