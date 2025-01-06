Social media users have shared their thoughts on the sad message a Nigerian lady sent her former boyfriend on WhatsApp

The message suggested that her ex-boyfriend wanted to get back with her despite having a pregnant wife and a child

The shattered lady vowed not to forgive him and questioned his motive for wanting to return to her life

A heartbroken lady, @celebrityqueen7, has displayed the message she sent to her ex-boyfriend on WhatsApp.

She prayed for people online that no woman would take their place when their man eventually succeeds.

She vowed never to forgive him. Photo Credit: @celebrityqueen7

@celebrityqueen7's lamentation on TikTok suggested that the fate she prayed against for people online had befallen her.

She expressed sadness that she can't get over the pain. In the text, it appeared her ex-boyfriend wanted to return to her life despite having a pregnant wife and kid.

The sad lady kicked against his move and vowed never to forgive him. A part of her text read:

"Please u have a wife now and people keep telling me that her belle is out, so I don't know what u want me to do.

"U re taking care of her and what u could do fr me when I was there so is it now u will do it...

"I swear with my womb and life I will never forgive you in this life.

"Thanks so much ok and take care of yr child and wife.

"Enjoy, I see it."

People reacted to the lady's WhatsApp message

kelvin📉💸 said:

"You no gree Carry bele, you were his love the wife was just a little mistake but she carry bele and maybe he no won reject or need baby, sorry."

Kodak💛 said:

"Ones a guy is trying to get better he only need respect and loyalty that alone will keep him strong and make him believe in himself."

lawalsonsarry said:

"Babe I know it’s not easy but know think am, focus more on urself and be hardworking,take good supplements and more beautiful than before…he go regret."

💖💖 Ble Ble 💖💖 said:

"It happened to me 🥹🥹,, men it wasn’t a good experience but we’re back now and about to get married. Always remember that what meant for you will always find it way back to you ,, stop crying my love."

Greatness EMMANUEL said:

"Y praying against the lady.

"Any man that has sense Will always treat a good woman well.

"You ladies should Love yourselves and stop the hate.

"Anyway, brotherhood is disappointed in him."

Ancestor said:

"What if the lady was cheating massively during d moment she claimed to be staying with the guy,nd you want same guy to settle down with."

@Ella swart22 said:

"Sis forgive him but don't make the mistake to go back to a cheater if you're loyal."

Queen Ella 👑💕 said:

"Mama just forget about him as me self forget Alingo you are making me remember My past things."

Elivate bo$$🌹 said:

"I don't judge because if the guy talk him side of story ehn.

"You fit cry."

