A Nigerian lady has drawn the ire of some internet users after posting the messages she received from her ex's new girlfriend

The lady claimed the new girlfriend issued her a warning on TikTok, but netizens who read the messages disagreed

In the text, the new girlfriend spoke to the lady about her pinned video on TikTok, advising her to take it down

A lady, @sis.favour7_94, has made public the messages her former boyfriend's girlfriend sent her on TikTok.

According to the lady, the messages were a warning.

She received messages from her ex's new girlfriend. Photo Credit: @sis.favour7_94

Content of the TikTok messages

As seen in the TikTok messages, the new girlfriend begged the lady to delete a video of her man that she had pinned to her wall.

The new girlfriend said she wasn't comfortable with it and did not want to give people the wrong impression.

"Hi Watsup please I want to beg u to delete this ur pinned video of my man on your profile u both are not together anymore and I'm not comfortable with it dere.

"He's with me now and doesn't have anything to do with you I don't want a situation we're I'll post him and u have this video pinned. It will now look like ohh we are sharing same man so please delete that video. I'm not comfortable," the messages read.

People reacted to the lady's messages

BIGBABY_FEYI🥰 said:

"I love it when girls come for me….like dam.n you’re welcome to the danger zone."

_kuyet 😍🧚 said:

"Person go suffer find boyfriend xex no go grey move on."

Annie🫶💘 said:

"The fact she added please should make you understand she isn’t comfortable with her."

Queenie hair place said:

"Some of u arr sick both u and the gf you both are shameless...why will u have ur ex picture pinned on ur profile don't u want a bf of ur own? and the gf why won't she tell her boyfriend to talk to u."

Favorite said:

"But you should have actually deleted it since you guys are no longer together na."

Nasty~sigma🐳 said:

"Why would she tell you wat to do😂😂…make her more uncomfortable."

Queen 🤗 said:

"She didn’t warn you!!!! He’s your Ex then why not delete it???? F00!"

Source: Legit.ng