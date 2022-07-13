Sooner than later, the viral American lady looking for a Nigerian husband will get what she is looking for

This is as she appears to have received interest from suitors from Nigeria after her video went viral on social media

The lady had said that she owns her own property and a well-paying job, but just needs a man of Nigerian descent

An American woman's quest to get a Nigerian man as her husband seems to be making some progress.

The unidentified lady had released a video on TikTok expressing her desire to have a Nigerian lover.

The US lady said she is not chasing clout. Photo Credit: TikTok/@rundayfrom

Source: UGC

In a new video, the lady gave an update on her search. Taking a selfie on her property, the lady hinted at learning how to make fufu in anticipation of her Nigerian lover.

She reiterated her seriousness, countering claims that her first video that went viral was for clout chasing.

The lady admitted that she had been warned about getting scammed by Nigerian men, but expressed the belief that there are still honest persons in Nigeria.

Her second video was followed by an update on her TikTok handle that reads:

"I will be doing TikTok lives and picking people to talk to this weekend."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

While netizens hailed her and hoped for a successful outcome, some men still indicated interest in her in the comment section.

JOHNSONGRAFIX said:

"Is good to speak ur main some of us Nigeria man loves a woman that can speak her mind so let’s get to no each other more stay blessing."

Gina Gina said:

"My Aunt just celebrated her one year Anniversary with a Nigerian man and she’s very happy. I pray you get your Nigerian man sis!"

Rosetta Okorie said:

"Follow your heart but don't be no fool! Africa is a beautiful place and you can seek a great Nigerian man but just let it flow. Blessing to you dear."

nikmillet said:

"Happily married to a man who happens to be from for 5 yrs but umm use major discernment with this approach please."

adedamolaadetula said:

"I admire your courage. just as you have rightly said . there are some good people..even more than a few. I wish you the best in your search."

How the American woman went viral over her love for Nigerian men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the video of the American woman wherein she had openly expressed her desire to have a Nigerian husband.

With a smile on her face, the lady stated that she is looking for a Nigerian man willing to come to the United States and spend his life with her.

The lady added that she is well-to-do and is offering her prospective suitor a better life. She urged interested persons to hit her inbox. The text of her video read in part:

"Hi Nigerian men, I am looking for a husband.

"Someone that wants to come to the United States and spend his life with me..."

