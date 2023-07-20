A white woman on TikTok has invited interested men to shoot their shots at her and to possibly be her husband

The woman said she would sponsor the visa of whoever is interested in coming to her country to be her husband

Her video posted on TikTok has attracted many reactions from some men who have expressed the desire to wed her

A white woman appeared in a TikTok video and told interested men to shoot their shots at her.

In the video posted by Holly Matrimony, the woman declared her intention to sponsor the visa of whoever is interested in coming to her country to marry her.

The woman said she will sponsor whoever wants to marry her. Photo credit: TikTok/@holly_matrimony.

Source: TikTok

She posted a question, asking interested men if they will be willing to visit her country for the sole reason of getting married to her.

Beautiful lady who is looking for husband on TikTok

She promised to take responsibility for the visa expenses and make sure the prospective partner arrives in Australia.

A caption on the video reads:

"Can you come to my country and marry me? I will sponsor the visa now."

After the video was posted, it started attracting many comments from men who say they are interested in getting married to the lady.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@mohsinmalik said:

"You are very beautiful so cute and exclusive. Where are you from please reply me?"

@muhammedjallow728 said:

"You are so beautiful and cute where are you from."

@corpuzanthonymark commented:

"Yes give me visa I will go to your country."

@brakojosynghel2 said:

"I'm here for you if only age doesn't matter."

@DanJ66 said:

"I will move to Australia and pamper you forever. You are beautiful."

@abdullkarim827 commented:

"Yes I'm ready."

@idrismohammed417 said:

"Yes of course just book me a flight."

@odainplowright@50gmail.com said:

"Sure I would come to your country to get married to you."

