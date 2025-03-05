A Nigerian youth's WhatsApp chat with his mother has gone viral on social media and left internet users in stitches

The young man chatted up his mother, telling her that he misses her, and she gave an epic response

While the man joked about his mother's reply, social media users observed something else in the chat

A young man, @asibong_, has amused many people after posting his hilarious chat with his mother.

"This woman don see me finish," the young man remarked as he posted their chat on TikTok.

A young man told his mum that he misses her. Stock photos. Posed by models. Photo Credit: Catherine Ledner, Aldomurillo, TikTok/(@asibong_)

Source: Getty Images

In the chat, he messaged his mum, telling her that he misses her.

"I miss you, so I decided to check up on you," the Nigerian youth wrote.

His mum funnily dismissed his concern, jocularly accusing him of trying to use her to escape poverty.

"You don't miss me joor, you wan use me take escape poverty," she replied.

A young man was surprised after telling his mum that he misses her. Stock photos. Posed by models. Photo Credit: Jim Craigmyle, Goodboy Picture Company

Source: Getty Images

When he further asked her where she learnt to reply like that, she funnily told him to go ask his father.

Man's chat with mum amuses people

Debbie222 said:

"My mother must not see this oo,she go use am tire."

E̶A̶Z̶I̶ ̶M̶O̶N̶I̶ said:

"If no be thief wey dea your eye. Why you no appreciate the last money wey she sent ? 😂😏 Who does that . Just seen no thanks."

DAMILOLA said:

"And my mum is complaining that I don’t call her everyday 😅😅saying don’t I miss her office gist."

Ada💕 said:

"Talk true, lie say you no wan use am escape poverty."

Sheun pizzle 🍁🚶‍♂️ said:

"Mummy dey worship geh geh online."

Aloine✨️💜 said:

"He wan use billing finish the woman😂😭. Look at the last conversation, sent and seen."

Nelly said:

"What do you expect when your last conversation ended with sent and seen."

PAUL DE LAST BORN said:

"Your mother don dey watch GEHGEH too much oo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man had removed his dad from the family WhatsApp for kicking out his mum from the platform.

Man's chat with mum after impregnating corper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed his WhatsApp chat with his biological mother after he impregnated a corps member.

In the chat, he confessed to his mother that he got a lady pregnant during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) service.

"I made a great mistake for allowing a girl I just met at the camp to get pregnant for me. Mummy I don't know how it happened. I'm very sorry mummy. Try and forgive me. I know I have committed the greatest mistake," he wrote to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng