A lady, who hails from Anambra, got many people talking after sharing a video where she was dancing with her younger siblings while their dad had not been buried

The mourning lady said their dad's body is in a coffin at the front yard while they danced at the backyard.

She shared a heartbreaking reason for dancing happily with her siblings despite the situation on the ground

An Anambra lady, @mmesomaanierobi, has made many emotional with a dance video of herself and her younger siblings, who are in the dark about their father's death.

In the touching video, the lady and her younger siblings, in matching outfits, danced at the backyard.

A lady mourning her late dad was captured dancing with her younger siblings. Photo Credit: @mmesomaanierobi

The lady wondered how she would break it to them that their dad is in a coffin at the front yard.

Why mourning lady danced

People expected her to be mourning and the lady explained why she danced with her younger siblings happily.

According to her, she was trying her best so her siblings won't feel bad, adding that they are still very little to understand. In her words:

"M just trying my best so they won’t feel that bad 😪🥺😭😭💔 they are still very small to know all this things 💔😭Omo death."

A lady who lost her dad was spotted dancing with her younger siblings. Photo Credit: @mmesomaanierobi

Watch the video below:

Video breaks hearts

ODENIGBO said:

"My sister dey work as I tell her say Parle don die come see insult wey her shop people dash me for fone. but dah morning before him die she see 2 signs. she been first ask me kachi is dady ok."

Crazy Ashanti said:

"Babe, E no easy o...I still dey try distract our last born say Popsi still dey for villa dey plan future for us o... Even as say she don wise o,buh to tell her hard us wella o."

SQUASH✅ said:

"Because of the bank acc u have assess to.. go check the card expiring date oh."

Amrex posh💫❤️📌 said:

"Sorry dear😢i was just 9 and still spent the same night, in same room with his lifeless body n was still forced to go to school the next day 💔Omo I never heal o."

carriegideon23 said:

"No tell them anything, just dance till den sleep. No be u go explain watin u sef no understand."

Light 💡🌈🦋🫧 said:

"Tell them now Abeg na from outside person tell me say my papa don go I cry that day eh."

Amakaphil95 said:

"Mum came to pick me from boarding school, she pretended all is well but my spirit don already signal me all is not well not until we get to my village market where person tell her sorry for d loss."

Pretty owerri girl 👧 🫶❤️ said:

"And you Dey dance dey smile omo💔💔💔the death no really pain u."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had returned home after eight years to discover her dad had passed away.

Lady mourns elder brother's demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had expressed sadness after her older brother who moved to the US was returned in a coffin.

The mourning lady showed how her late brother's coffin was being handled after it was brought home. She described her late sibling as vibrant and caring and urged him to rest well.

"We welcomed my vibrant and caring brother in a casket💔⚰️ Rest well my Dearly beloved brother, till we meet to part no more,'' she wrote.

