A Nigerian lady and her family were thrown into mourning as her elder brother passed away in the United States

The deceased's body was brought back to Nigeria in a coffin, with no explanation offered publicly about what led to his demise

A video of the deceased's coffin has elicited touching reactions, as many people prayed for their loved ones abroad

A lady, @iam_wendy230, was heartbroken after her elder brother was returned to Nigeria in a coffin.

@iam_wendy230's elder brother passed away in the United States.

She mourned her elder brother who died in the United States. Photo Credit: @iam_wendy230

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the mourning lady showed how her late brother's coffin was being handled after it was brought home.

She described her late sibling as vibrant and caring and urged him to rest well. She wrote:

"We welcomed my vibrant and caring brother in a casket💔⚰️ Rest well my Dearly beloved brother, till we meet to part no more."

In another post, the lady displayed her brother's coffin with his portraits beside it.

Watch the video below:

The coffin clip moved people

Nessa💋❤️ said:

"My parents and siblings will never be brought home dead in Jesus name Amen😔💔God Abeg."

joojo's finds said:

"15 of January 2024 I watch my mom died in my hands till this day am still traumatized to extend if am walking on the road and hear ambulance 🚑 my whole body will be filled with goosebumps."

rachyd09 said:

"May God forgive his shortcomings and grant his soul eternal peace."

So_Chi🦋 said:

"In the journey of Education or hustle, may we never be brought home dead. Amen."

I’m fola said:

"My brother will never be brought home dead in."

MIRA_THRIFT_ HUB 🛍️ said:

"We nor see money bring my mom own 🥺 na God know where dem throway her body put."

pascal’s gamez 🎮 said:

"Why dem on just burial am for America, why waste the transport cost to bring him to Nigeria, there are better things to do with money."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man had wept as his father, who went to Europe, was returned to Nigeria in a coffin.

Man returned home in coffin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman was in tears as her husband's body was returned to Nigeria after 16 years abroad.

Her daughter, who posted a video on TikTok via her handle @houseofnaya101, revealed the emotional moment her mother was reunited with her husband's casket. While sharing the clip, she prayed that nobody gets to see their loved ones return home in a casket.

The video captured her mother overcome with grief, tears streaming down her face as she bid farewell to her beloved husband. As she looked at the casket, she bid a heartfelt goodbye to her late partner, asking him to rest well.

Source: Legit.ng