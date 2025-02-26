A Nigerian man shared a video showing that his girlfriend followed him to work and she was helping him

In the video which is trending on social media, the beautiful young lady was spotted at her boyfriend's workplace

A lot of social media users took to the comment section of the video to share similar experiences

A Nigerian man and his girlfriend are trending online after a video of them emerged on TikTok.

The man posted the video showing that his girlfriend followed him to the place where he was working.

The lady has been praised by social media users. Photo credit: TikTok/@easy.dee0.

The man who appeared to be a painter showed when his woman was there to support him.

In the video posted by @easy.dee0, the young lady was seen holding a painting brush.

A lot of social media users who saw the video took to the comment section and also shared their experiences.

Social media users praised the lady for going to help her boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@easy.dee0.

The man said that even though the lady got tired of the work, she did not want to stop.

The video is captioned:

"She is tired o, but she didn't want to quit."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady follows her boyfriend to work

@Unphotogenic Being said:

"Hold her tight brr she’s the one."

@Di’ja said:

"Me too don follow man go work before….where the guy dey now."

@Big sonita said:

"I Met my man when he came to our student area in Ekiti to do pop and now we are together with a kid and finally I graduated last year."

@Tripp said:

"If na my house u come paint, Omo ur babe don go be that o."

@carinton joel said:

"If girl no love you she go set rules for you but if she love you, she go break rules for you... I use God beg all the bros if you see this comment, love girl whey love you o, e get why o."

@Sweet boy said:

"She get sister..make she Dey follow me go site."

@lightife said:

"She is the one. Just work harder or even give am belle now."

@okikiola oriyomi said:

"Bro, hold that girl, na wife material she be oo, for her too follow you to work, she's not even shy to do that, so she's proud of you."

@The Aries girl said:

"I follow one werey go do tiles. Na solider help us settle our issue last last."

@Sheila said:

"Me too don follow my man go site na chop chop I just dey do ooo."

@Damola said:

"Give me this ur girlfriend now. Is she single?"

@babaseun_handsome said:

"I have trust issues but let be positive she is a good girl."

Lady bills her new man

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man said a lady he met on a Sunday started billing him less than two days after they first spoke.

According to the man, he had approached the lady for a relationship but she started asking him for data a few hours later.

Also, he said the lady laid other financial problems before him, telling him to buy a carton of noodles.

