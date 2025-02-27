A young lady has shared a video revealing what she discovered after investigating why her dog was barking loudly in the afternoon

According to the lady, she became concerned when she heard the dog barking and decided to look outside through the window

However, what she saw left her shocked, and she quickly captured the scary moment on camera before sharing it on social media

A video shared on social media revealed the moment a dog's intense barking alerted its owner to an 'intruder' in their backyard.

The clip, which has since gone viral, showed the dog standing its ground against a live snake that came into the compound.

Lady frightened as her dog battles with snake

The video was posted on TikTok by user @lelamiqhayiya, who recounted the frightening experience in the caption.

She explained that she had been indoors when her dog's persistent barking prompted her to investigate.

Peering out the window, she was met with an unusual sight that left her frozen in fear as she watched.

The video showed the dog barking furiously at the snake, which was slithering through the grass.

Her dog was however unharmed since it managed to keep a safe distance from the reptile while barking.

"Heard my dog barking and I looked through my window only to find this," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady's dog battles with snake

The video sparked a mix of reactions from viewers on TikTok, with some expressing admiration for the dog's bravery and others sharing their snake encounters.

@Cpay_Chley said:

"Rare video of couple arguing."

@Andiswa_M asked:

"What happened to the dog? I’m so invested. Is the dog okay?"

@endlessgraceshop said:

"My biggest fear is snakes. I wouldn’t even be able to make a video. I would faint in the house."

@Tinkie reacted:

"Why are people bitter in the comments. She is scared also what do you think she should have done??"

@Precious Kheola said:

"If it was me I would've faced my fears by force. The fact the dog is looking at you for help and wena o busy ka content aii."

@Tebbie said:

"This made me so angry because that dog could have been bitten by that snake and all for content."

@Zulu Being said:

"The dog is barking for help. Wena you're taking a video for content with excitement! You're a horrible human you shouldn't keep animals ever again!"

@Dakalo added:

"Hi everyone, what do you suggest she do ? How best were you going to deal with this??"

Watch the video here:

Dog saves baby from eating dirt

