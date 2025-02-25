A Nigerian lady said a man living abroad contacted her sister and expressed interest in getting married to her

The man sent her sister an interesting voice note in which he said he wanted the lady to get pregnant as quickly as possible

He said his desire is for the lady to get pregnant and give birth to twins for him in a few months' time

A Nigerian lady shared the voice note her sister got from a man who lives abroad.

The lady said the man expressed deep interest in her sister and actually said what he wanted from her.

In a video the lady shared online, she included a voice note in which the man said he wanted the lady's sister to get pregnant.

The man said he would like the lady to get pregnant for him as soon as possible.

He said his heart's desire is that the lady should get pregnant and give birth to twins for him.

The man also said he has another child from a previous relationship and that he wants the lady to become the mother of the child.

The video posted by @cutesophie01, is captioned:

"An Abroad-based Nigerian man had a chat with my sis."

The man said:

"I'm for you. Seven years ago, I lost my wife in Nigeria. I have one daughter, 10 years old. So I want you be the mother of that my daughter. She is in London now studying. So, please, you will have twins for me by the grace of God, early next year. You must be pregnant this year and you will put to bed and by next year by the grace of God we will be seeing our baby. That is what I want from you. I'm praying for twins, please don't forget what I have told you."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady shares conversation her sister had with a man

@vickyba said:

"He wants a nanny and at the same time a surrogate mother."

@Jessica Ehi said:

"You wan bon twins,abi you nor wan born twins? Golden opportunity dey cry."

@thesimplytoyosi said:

"What's with these men and twins. Ask him for money now he will run away."

@A_boobay said:

"Why didn’t he blow powder after saying it? He thinks he can fool her just like that."

@Butterfly said:

"The man don plan his future with her already before she accept."

@Lola said:

"Not him putting a timeline on the pregnancy."

@Kvng Anita said:

"See red flag now o. No be say she go con enter the relationship because the man dy abroad then con dy regret o."

