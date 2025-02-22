A viral video showed the moment a pregnant woman celebrated her husband with trumpeters on his birthday

Despite all she did to surprise him, he paid little attention to her but concentrated on his phone

His nonchalant reaction made the video go viral, as many people dragged him for how he responded to his pregnant wife’s gesture

A pregnant woman and her husband trended over his birthday surprise at their home.

The woman stormed her home with four trumpeters to serenade her husband on his birthday.

In a video by @verifiedasaallen001, the woman also brought gifts to surprise her husband at their home.

Woman surprises hubby on birthday, gets snubbed

The woman led the way to her apartment and the trumpeters started playing birthday songs for her husband.

Her husband walked in and went to sit on the bed while pressing his phone.

She gave him his gifts but he refused to open them and see what was inside, neither did he acknowledge the trumpeters and other people in their home.

The lady said:

“I surprised my hubby with the little I have. I pray this version of your life brings you everlasting joy. Happy birthday to you my king.”

The video went viral and had over 1.8 million views as of the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Reaction trails pregnant woman’s husband’s birthday video

His nonchalant reaction made the video go viral, as many people dragged him for how he responded to his pregnant wife’s gesture.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Bullionvan said:

"Girl to girl, never settle for a man that you love more than he loves you. Believe me it’s a disaster. You will spend your days proving yourself."

@zaraomaleh said:

"E be like say the guy de vex because the girl no gree comot the belle."

@G BeautyStore said:

"Instead of me to buy this kind of man gift or surprise him, i will use the money play bet."

@Lora said:

"Imagine just chilling in your house and then boom! trumpet sound everywhere...U go just kneel down close ur eyes make Angels carry you depart."

@akalusirebecca said:

"D man no try. I shame for d girl o. Even wen she tried to kiss him, he refused. chaii dis girl tire once."

@NIFEH’S TOUCH said:

"I con Dey pity the girl .. e gon be like say na she they force the relationship."

Melvin Ejih (The_General) said:

" For those of you complaining about the guy not smiling, not everyone likes surprises, cameras and crowds. my old brother is just like this guy here."

@6rudegirl said:

"Just prepare to join the world of the single mothers, because what am seeing here, breakfast dey for fire,it will soon be served."

