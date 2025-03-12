A Nigerian youth has publicly expressed gratitude to a stranger who came to his aid in the United Kingdom

The young man said he has not paid rent for the past six months of living in the UK and has the stranger to thank for it

His appreciation post triggered people to share their good and bad experiences with folks who offered them help

A young man who moved to the UK has appreciated a stranger who took him in.

In a TikTok post, the Nigerian youth said he has not paid rent for the six months he has stayed in the UK.

According to the young man, a stranger took him in without knowing him. He prayed for God's blessing on the person, whom he later referred to as "uncle." He wrote:

"It's been six months in the UK, and I haven't paid rent.

"God bless the person who took me in, even without knowing me.

"God bless my uncle."

Watch the video below:

Young man in UK's story stirs reaction

Masterpiece breakeven 💡 G said:

"You get luck. I can’t say my experience but was horrible. But a total stranger has been my helper. Families failed me 💯. Will tel Ma story 1 day."

Special_dml said:

"Hope you return the good gesture, na so I house person for 9 months without collecting money, na bad he do me in return."

Akwasi said:

"Slept at someone’s kitchen for a month😂, someone gave me a room for free wen I got a job he took two months rent😂i Live in a flat now."

OLASUNKANMI said:

"Thank God for your life oo🥰come and ask me my story🤣🤣🤣🤣na the day I start to dey work I know her true color."

Aisosa_🇬🇧 said:

"Some people are Gods sent, a day is coming I will share a story concerning one sweet family I met here in the uk 🇬🇧 😭, I get to know that you don’t need to be very rich to help someone, you can still be going through your own problems and still render help😊, God bless the Ajobiewe family for me🙏🙏 if not that I have a good siblings I could have said I would trade them for this particular family 😘❤️🙏 they are my my second family God sent to help me😭🙏🙏, there are still good people out there just stay good and good will find you."

