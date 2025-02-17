A Nigerian lady has displayed the unexpected message her Igbo lover sent her on WhatsApp after she helped his mum cook

In the message, her boyfriend informed her about what his dad said concerning the chicken she prepared and faulted her for not keeping his "rites"

Some people identified the part of the chicken that the lady's man's dad talked about, while others spoke about its cultural significance

A lady who helped her Igbo lover's mum cook has posted the WhatsApp message he sent her.

"Make una help me o i don enter one chance," she funnily lamented while sharing the message on TikTok.

She said her Igbo man sent her the message on WhatsApp. Photo Credit: @confyvibrant

Source: TikTok

In the WhatsApp message, her man informed her that she did not keep the part of the chicken meant for her dad.

He said she not only cut that part into pieces but ate them. He said she is expected to buy another live chicken and remedy the situation, saying it is their tradition's demand. The full text sent to the lady read:

"Our wife.

"My dad called me o, he said that the chicken you killed you did not keep his rites.

"Meanwhile my mum asked if you can slice the chicken you said yes.

"Then you went ahead to cut the parts meant for my dad into pieces.

"Then at the end of the day you ate it.

"Get ready to buy live chicken to put things together o. That's tradition."

See her post below:

People react to the WhatsApp message

e4mah said:

"The same part you keep for your daddy is his right 😂 if my dad no see am problem Dey oo."

AMBERROSE KITCHEN🤤🧑🏽‍🍳☺️ said:

"I guess it was the gizzard in the chicken u ate 😂so u have to buy it."

Pleasure Samuel said:

"The day my sis mistakenly gave out my dad part , my mama beg like 2days ,we have to beg him to eat, what is special about that stuff."

Chisweet22 said:

"Na when I dey small all these rules dey exist now I can chop gizzard ( eke okuko any how nothing dey happen. If I hear when people dey talk Abt keeping this one for dad,husband or what so eve."

Mummy Jason|FTM💎 🌺 said:

"I think it’s quite common in every culture to keep the gizzard for the head of the family o and that’s my favorite chicken part😫 I always sit close to my husband just for him to cut for me."

vividness0108 said:

"Visitor no they chop gizzard in an Igbo home.but all this complaints wasn’t necessary."

lady grace said:

"Haha I remember when I was doing a house job for this Imo state family I will be keeping both the neck, ehe, gizzard, heart for my oga nah...I no no say that family no really send you to keep those."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who visited her boyfriend's mother was excited as she liked her food.

Lady proves her seriousness to boyfriend's mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had visited her boyfriend's mother and washed a pile of clothes.

According to the lady, she followed her boyfriend to his village where she met his mother. She posted a video showing when she was washing clothes.

The young lady, Chisom Splendor, said she was bent on proving she was a wife material. She was seen in the video washing clothes to the extent that her hand turned red due to the stress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng