A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her late father's enduring legacy years after his demise.

In a heartfelt video, she praised her father's hard work and dedication to providing for their family during his lifetime.

Lady hails late dad over provision

The lady, identified as @chiomaxx on TikTok expressed her gratitude for her father's foresight and provision, which continues to benefit her even after his passing.

She revealed that the mention of her father's name still holds significant weight, enabling her to settle bills at ease.

In her words:

"Shout out to my dad. 3 years in heaven yet his name still clears bills. Men dey. Like the bible says a wise man builds his house so in rainy days it will still stand. For real men dey. This sound has my heart."

Reactions as lady praises late dad's name

Social media users who came across the TikTok video were moved by the lady's emotional tribute and shared their opinions in the comments section.

@Kikitommy said:

"7 years in heaven I still dey pay his debt. Men dey ooo."

@marcymarcy741 wrote:

"Hey Chioma, It's Marcus. We thank God for everything, normally him dey clear bills."

@victoria bella stated:

"Everybody papa name for this comment section don dey clear bills."

@Adekoya Damilola reacted:

"15 yrs in heaven but his name they clear bills most times. No be all the time sha."

@Sprained Uncle wrote:

"Some of you, your fathers were thieves. It’s not about wisdom and bible says. That’s why it still funds stuff."

@Augusta Terec Mozea said:

"You’re over luck my dear, some fathers are alive but them no dey do shishi, their name mentioned sef in a convo dey vex people."

@Opara Esther Chidinma said:

"Na this kind papa dey rest in peace. It's 3 yrs today my dad was laid to rest, Odogwu dey clear bills with investment and name. Queen Eliza your papa too try."

@AdebareSusan said:

"My papa own will be 22 years on the 27 of this month and the man name still dey show doings no be lie baba soldier himself keep resting my very own soldier grate man. Man with good heart."

@smiley niller added:

"You guys are so lucky. My dad is alive and I’m the one paying the bills for I and my younger ones. Men dey."

