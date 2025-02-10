A Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreaking conversation with a potential love interest she thought was going to be her partner

In the WhatsApp chat, she asked him why he was yet to ask her to be his Valentine and his response broke her heart

Social media users who came across the chat posted on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young lady's hope of getting into a lasting relationship was cruelly dashed when her love interest opened up about his true feelings.

The chat, which took place on WhatsApp, was shared on TikTok, sparking lots of comments from sympathetic social media users.

Man says he was 'passing time' with lady Photo credit: @gold_ita/TikTok.

Lady shares chat with love interest

The lady, identified only by her handle @gold__ita, had initiated the conversation by playfully reminding her would-be suitor that Valentine's Day was fast approaching.

In her message, she suggested that she had high hopes for a romantic celebration with him.

"Just wanted to remind you that next week is Valentine and you still haven't asked me to be your Valentine yet. I know you have a lot on your plate now," she said.

However, his response was brutally dismissive, leaving her heartbroken and wondering where she might have gone wrong.

The young man claimed that he had too much on his plate to consider her feelings. He went on to state that she was not his girlfriend and that they were merely "passing time" together.

In his words:

"Oh you know I have a lot on my plate and you still want me to put you on top. Broo you're not my girlfriend. We're just passing time."

Reactions trail lady's chat with man

TikTok users who stumbled upon the heartbreaking chat were quick to react to it.

Many expressed outrage on her behalf, condemning the young man's behaviour.

@ꨄMs.Dara said:

"Omor your sunshine block you you don enter raining season be that."

@Fucck off said:

"You are Goddddddd, you are not just big o, you are not just large o. YOU ARE A GREAT GOD."

Man shares messages lady sent to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man posted his conversation with a young girl whom he was considering getting into a relationship with.

The chat showed the young lady venting her frustration and anger at him for not reaching out to her regularly to check on her.

