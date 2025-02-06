A young Nigerian lady who went for an interview in the Lekki area of Lagos has been declared missing

The lady's sister raised the alarm on Facebook and TikTok, saying her phone numbers have been switched off ever since

She mentioned when her sister left home for the interview and appealed to internet users for help

A lady, identified as Miss Nkiru Osakweogo, has gone missing after leaving home for a job interview in Lekki, Lagos on Saturday, January 25.

According to her sister, Obianuju Joy, Osakweogo who resides at No. 58 Kirikiri Road Olodi Apapa, Lagos state, has not been seen since she left home and are lines are unreachable.

The missing lady's sister shared a short video of her sibling on TikTok and added numbers people could contact should they have information about her.

"My sister is missing!!!

"She went for an interview in LEKKI and not yet back since 25/01/2025.

"If you have any information concerning her, reach out to 07038406112 , 07062396321," she wrote.

On Facebook, Joy also informed people about her missing sister and begged for help in finding her. Her Facebook post read:

"MISSING! MISSING!! MISSING!!

"Miss Nkiru Osakweogo of No. 58 Kirikiri road olodi apapa Lagos state . She went to a work interview on the 25/01/2025 at island Lagos state Nigeria and has not returned back home since then… her number has been switched off ever since then CALL THE NUMBER IF YOU FIND ANY USEFUL INFORMATION 07038406112,07062396321.

"Please kindly help me repost. Thank you."

Legit.ng reached out to the Joy about the matter but she was yet to respond to messages at the time of this report.

Watch video of the missing lady below:

Missing lady search generates reactions

Asika Ifeanyi said:

"In my humble suggestion, please kindly involve the Ogun State police command for the most likely transfer of the suspect or whereabouts, hopefully she will be found."

King Gmecarter said:

"She fell for this popular job trick pattern 😔 pls wherever you are going for job interview go with someone and let them know you came with people that are waiting for you outside the compound so they won't think of starting any evil. Pls this is old and effective trick it works they know anyone looking for job probably are desperate to get one."

BIG TEGA🌸 said:

"I pray God will guide, protect and direct her back home safe and sound Amen."

comfort said:

"She didn't give address or number of the place she is going to maybe they should track her phone."

Africa baddest girl said:

"If Dey are going out and we ask them for address they will think we are disturbing them .. if we call them they won’t pick up .. please ladies give your address to your loved ones we care about you."

ꨄ🫧💕ÑĘŁŁÕ💕🫧 ꨄ said:

"The reason why I do drop the address of wherever I’m going to my families before going out. I pray she returns home safe and sound."

shuga said:

"There's one video that was shared in our church group. a girl went for interviews and was kidnapped. is she in Lagos,??? she'll be found alive and healthy Amen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about the tragic death of a young Nigerian lady who had gone for a job interview.

Lady goes missing after leaving for school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student of the University of Abuja was declared missing after heading for her school.

The lady's sister raised the alarm on social media and revealed the missing person had completed her studies in the Electrical Engineering Department and was working on her project.

The last contact her family had with her was a phone call she made at 3 pm, where she casually inquired about food and confirmed her plans to return home.

