A Nigerian lady was overjoyed after she spotted rapper Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi, in public

The Nigerian youth wasted no time in making a video of him and excitedly shared it on social media

Many people noted that Akpi seemed fresh and is good-looking, while others pointed out things they noticed in the clip

A young lady, @shankybrown090, has excitedly released a video of Speed Darlington she recently took.

She had spotted the rapper in public and videoed him. Speed was in the company of a man.

The lady spotted Speed Darlington in public. Photo Credit: @shankybrown090

Source: TikTok

As the rapper moved, some fans could not help but make videos of him. According to the lady, she saw Speed at SARS office. In her words:

"Guys guess who I saw yesterday at SARS office 🤣🤣 Darlington (Akpi)."

At some points in her clip, the rapper noticed what the lady was doing and did a hand sign while she made a velfie with him.

The clip generated mixed reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Video of Speed Darlington stirs mixed reactions

Solomon said:

"Person wey talk say if you want snap picture with him u should arrange ur 8k."

Joe said:

"Akpi did the sign of the cross then through out saliva because of his alleged body od0r."

Jaime Scott said:

"Akpi don change of na before that video na 50k or you delete am."

mercyyyyyyyyy said:

"I saw Akpi in Abuja on Monday in GUZAPE, Akpi is too fresh 🍃💦🍃💦and very handsome😍 guy, omo Akpi is too fine and simple."

@To_my_naira_account said:

"That first guy is rude why will he touch him like..that's why Apki change position."

First lady said:

"So this guy get fine body like this."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington was set to release another diss track.

Speed Darlington hails man who supported him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Speed Darlington had appreciated a young man who stood by him during his two months of detention.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja granted Speed Darlington a N20 million bail on January 16, with one surety of the same amount. Justice Ekerete Akpan decided after the singer's lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, presented a bail application.

The rapper, who recently demanded N300 compensation, posted a picture of a male friend who made his stay in prison bearable. He praised the young man in his Igbo dialect as he celebrated his freedom.

