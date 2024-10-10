A Nigerian graduating student celebrated her sign-out day with a heartwarming gift from her elder sister

The young lady showed off her money bouquet and other gifts she received in a cute video on TikTok

In an interview with Legit.ng, the graduate revealed that her sister assisted in funding her educational journey

A Nigerian lady, Juliet Igwe, received an amazing surprise from her sister, Chioma, during her sign-out day.

The graduate got N500,000 and other beautiful presents from her elder sister.

Nigerian lady receives N500k cash from sister as sign-out gift. Photo: @juliluv_chinanwa

In a beautiful video posted on TikTok by @juliluv_chinanwa, the lady was seen showing off her money bouquet and other items.

She rejoiced about her gift and displayed a dummy cheque board she got.

Lady appreciates her sister

In an interview with Legit.ng, Juliet, a graduate of Public Administration from Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, appreciated her sister's kind gesture.

She revealed that Chioma had always been supportive of her education.

Juliet said:

“I'm so happy. I was not expecting it. I really appreciate her all she has been doing for me, both educational and otherwise. As my elder sister, she was a helping hand to my studies.

"I just want to take a moment to thank her for everything. She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself and she stood by me through every challenge. I couldn’t have done it without her.

"She is my rock during school, always cheering me on and helping me through tough times. I love her so much! Thank you for being my biggest supporter and for always pushing me to do my best."

Reactions trail N500k gift

Many people who came across the video on TikTok congratulated Chioma on her graduation.

@Queen Anaster said:

"Congratulations dear I tap your blessings."

@PrettyGlory said:

"Congratulations."

@Patralilian Ikoku said:

"Congratulations dear."

