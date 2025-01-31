A group of final-year students honoured their friend with whom they celebrated final year week but died before signout day

They bought a signout shirt for their late friend they called Big Priest, who didn't make it to the final examination

On the day they signed out from school, they held the shirt up and as they prayed for Big Priest to continue to rest in peace

A group of friends moved many to tears after they paid tribute to their friend who died before their sign-out day.

The graduating students from the University of Benin shared photos they took with their deceased colleague from their final year week.

He celebrated final year week with them before death. Photo: @monica_affe

In a video by @monica_affe, one of the students shared a video which showed them with their late colleague, whom they called Big Priest.

The video showed them with different attires from their final year week, which included costume day, corporate day, and cultural day.

Final year student honours friend on sign-out day

Despite celebrating the final year week with them, Big Priest could not make it to the signout day as he died before then.

To honour him, his friends got a sign-out short and wrote his name on it.

They held the shirt and snapped with it as a symbol of honour for their late colleague.

The video was captioned:

“The space you left in our hearts can’t be filled, you will always remain in our hearts B.I.G. May God grant you eternal rest .”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail emotional sign-out video

Many who came across the video mourned the student and some expressed shock over his demise.

@Campus Bag said:

"Hold on he did Fyb week with you guys and couldn’t sign out?"

@Pretty22 said:

"Wait what happened to him during his fyb week? God pls have mercy."

@amyziblinkz said:

"Just Omo, Kai am pained, I will go to school and I will graduate, premature death is not our portion in Jesus name."

@OGECHI said:

"He’s my friend I didn’t know something like happened to him I thought he ghosted me."

Omobaby said:

"wait. dat tall guy wey follow start d video no finish am?"

Lady honours late roommate on sign-out day

In a related story, a lady honoured her roommate who died before their graduation by paying her a final respect in a unique way.

The lady bought a sign-out shirt for her roommate named Ibiere, who didn't make it to their graduation.

On the day she signed out from school, she signed on the shirt as she prayed for Ibiere to continue to rest in peace.

