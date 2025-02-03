A lady has stirred reactions on social media over what her friend found at her new boyfriend's house

Her friend entered the kitchen of her new boyfriend and was shocked to see a food timetable pasted on the wall

While some people laughed at the lady's discovery, others thought it was a cool idea to have a timetable for meals

A lady was shocked to find a food timetable in her new boyfriend's kitchen.

The lady's friend, @.celebritybby01, took to TikTok to show her followers the moment they saw the food timetable.

She did not expect to see food timetable in her new man's kitchen. Photo Credit: @.celebritybby01

Source: TikTok

"Try dey cook e get why," @.celebritybby01 captioned the video.

In the clip, the new girlfriend stared at the food timetable pasted on the wall in the kitchen. The heading of the food timetable read:

"7-Day meal plan with nutritional information."

People had a lot to say about the food timetable.

Watch the video below:

Food timetable generates buzz online

DOVIT ENGINEERING said:

"Abeg send the time table to me make I adjust am....eating out has rendered me useless...I wan cry 😢 😭 😪 😫 can't breathe well again."

Joshua_ele said:

"The way she de look am ….. no be shock oo …. She no sabi half of dem…. Na wetin she de calculate there."

Mir Ror said:

"If my man fit do timetable I go dey cook oo bcuz only to think wetin to cook Everytime dey very stressful."

Jessica's STORE||ENUGU said:

"I can cook but no be by timetable...make e employ house help."

bigLea🛫 said:

"Una dey call am maid 4 food wey she go still chop belle ful without bringing money o."

drchariya2 said:

"Girl way de happy food way she no de see chop for house this is her opportunity."

Mary 💓🦋🌈 said:

"Maybe na only me like to Dy cook 😌, E get Dy kind joy wey I Dy get anytime I Dy kitchen, I don't know if it normal ??"

Michael Youcee said:

"My dear no let comment section enter you oo. nothing wrong with cooking for someone that pays your bills."

Source: Legit.ng