A Nigerian lady said that her roommate caught a bird and afterwards decided to let it go, but it had other plans

Quite to their surprise, the bird made a U-turn after the lady's roommate released it, causing them to flee

A video of the ladies' epic reaction to the bird's unexpected move has left internet users in stitches

A Nigerian lady, @giftypearl00, has amused people after sharing her and her roommate's encounter with a bird.

The lady said her roommate caught the bird and decided to let it go.

The lady said her roommate had caught the bird. Photo Credit: @giftypearl00

Source: TikTok

A short TikTok video by @giftypearl00 showed when her roommate went to the balcony and released the bird. The lady was in the background recording the whole thing.

Surprisingly, the bird made a U-turn after being released and came flying towards the ladies. The clip ended with the ladies taking to their heels.

The video has garnered 128k views on TikTok at the time of publishing.

Watch her video below:

People read meanings to bird's action

Sanni Azeez said:

"It’s still a baby and properly feel attached to you already as it’s protector."

GUSTAVO 💎 said:

"Na village peopleoo no keep am."

MoRAnA said:

"You sure say no be you aunty for village,, we nor dey use vulture again oh."

Charliekemp123 said:

"You threw the bird, it came back and you said “ahhh, Jesus” 😂 that killed me at the end."

Elvis Ashi_Official said:

"That bird is running from falcon that’s why it refuses to go."

SHED👑 said:

"Rio wey don chop food wey e never chop for street for una house ,go where?"

A TAURUS ♉️ said:

"Egbe belu , ugo belu, ke si ibeya Ebela , a gbajisia ya nku mhen."

#FAVOUR_MOMENTS🌟 said:

"Bird catch you 😂,you think say na you catch am."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who travelled home for Christmas and left her window open had returned to find a bird's nest.

Lady finds big-eyed bird in compound

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was stunned to find a big-eyed bird in her compound.

In a video she posted online, the lady recorded the bird of prey and jokingly referred to it as someone's mother.

She did not take her eyes off the bird for some seconds as if watching to see its next move. The bird did not leave the spot it was found in and tilted its head around, probably trying to make out its environment.

Source: Legit.ng