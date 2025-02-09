A Nigerian lady shared her pain on social media after a goat belonging to her landlord ate her bread

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share what her landlord's goat did to her.

In a trending video which has garnered thousands of comments on TikTok, the lady was seen lamenting bitterly.

According to @elemure_lydia, her landlord's goat ate her loaf of bread.

She was spotted pursuing the goat and raining expletives on the animal out of anger.

She pursued the goat into the streets and the animal ran along the street road in a bid to escape.

Lydia said her landlord's goat made her lose composure in public.

She captioned the video:

"My landlord's goat made me to lose composure in public. This goat go give hin owner hypertension, no be me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady accuses her landlord's goat of eating her bread

@BERNAD said:

"Two friends Dey run after each other."

@Call_me_keri said:

"Why the goat dey pursue the girl na."

@olamilekan422 saidL

"The goat was like, make una hold am oo e don start again."

@Wealth||content creator said:

"The goat was like “e ku alejo werey oo ”make I run before she bite me on top bread wey no soft."

@Justice said:

"If no say you too na goat, why are you chasing the goat."

@Lolo said:

"That goat na your landlord in disguise."

@monsurat said:

"To see person wey normal for nigeria na connection, cause wetin be this again?"

@Hairstylist &lipstick maker said:

"Omo. I laughed so hard. Mind you this is my first impression of you."

@Tessiana said:

"My first video when I open TikTok this morning and it made my day tnx so much dear."

@KHADIJAH said:

"I go just deduct ham from house rent. Everywhere red abeg."

