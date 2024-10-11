Social media users have trailed the five rules given to a young Nigerian lady by her new boyfriend

The lady said she decided to give her talking stage a chance, and he sent her the rules with the promise to shower her with real love when she abides by them

One of the rules states that she must not ask him for more than N20k and that once her request exceeds N20k, she should call her parents

A Nigerian lady, @bhadgurlleeyah100, has showcased the five rules her new boyfriend sent her on WhatsApp.

@bhadgurlleeyah100 posted her chat with him on WhatsApp, saying he was her talking stage, whom she had given a chance.

He promised her real love should she abide by the rules. Photo Credit: @bhadgurlleeyah100

Source: TikTok

In the chat, her boyfriend promised to show her real love when she kept the five rules. The first rule mandates her not to post any other man on her WhatsApp status, save for him.

Another rule states that she should call her parents once the money she requests exceeds N20k. She eventually ended the new relationship.

The rules sent netizens into a frenzy. People funnily advised the lady to hold her man tight.

See her post below:

The rules left netizens in stitches

wizkid baby mama said:

"His rules no bad na only no 2 and 4 problem dey. and the no 2 fit change if una relationship grow strong."

Gina pearls 🥰 said:

"Hold ur man tight cause who the hell do u want to leave him for."

Iam_Merit said:

"See I nor do again na dat one off me 😩😂😂 cos wats all dat."

MORENIKEJI FASHION WORLD🛍️🛒 said:

"Omo iya mhi Abeg run oo."

praise said:

"Is the I will show you real love na e dey off me, which love e wan shows you again."

Zeebaby said:

"Better do Abeg who you wan con leave him for na me or who."

Bambi🫶🦋 said:

"You save am as on God as how change am to Godforbid fast."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who gave an Anambra man a chance had shown how he spoils her.

Lady shares commandments talking stage gave her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared the 20 commandments her talking stage gave her.

The young man who desired to be in a relationship with her revealed there were rules she must adhere to if they eventually became an item. The lady, identified as @adediwura on TikTok, shared a video showing the 20 rules her admirer gave her.

The man described her as a classy woman and went on to mention the other qualities he would love her to imbibe. Among the rules was the warning that she should never suggest that they wear matching outfits to any event. He also warned that she must not be friends with any girl that he doesn't feel comfortable with.

