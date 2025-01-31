A male nurse working in the United Kingdom has caused a stir online over his post on the social media platform TikTok

The nurse shared how much he received as salary when he was in Nigeria, as he highly recommended nursing in the UK

Nurses in the diaspora tried to hype the nursing profession in their various countries and urged the male nurse to join them

A nurse, @mc_funnynurse28, said he has tasted nursing in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The Nigerian man in the diaspora said he highly recommends nursing in the UK.

Nurse's salary in Nigeria

According to @mc_funnynurse28, he suffered as a nurse in Nigeria earning a meagre N25k. He wrote on TikTok:

"Dem wan use 25k salary take wound me for Nigeria🇳🇬, shuuuuu!"

People were divided over his post.

Reactions trail UK nurse's post

Gift 12 said:

"Nigeria just dey joke with our mental health 😔😭God pls provide the money so we can leave too."

Leenbabe6 said:

"How I wish my junior sister could get access to work as a nurse in UK 🇬🇧 🙏 she’s a registered Nurse in Nigeria 🇳🇬 and I pray God will help her to work outside the country in Jesus name."

Julietlove091 said:

"We still dey Nigeria dey collect am asa Registered Nurse 🥺 may God help."

ruzzymillers said:

"Australia is better 🤷🏾‍♀️there is no agency work in England like that anymore."

Hox of Anny Fragrance (HOAF💝) said:

"I'm a student nurse, just enter my 2nd year buh I did anaesthetic course for 3yrs b4 nd I have my certificate. buh I have an opportunity to use my anaesthetic results to travel to Uk. Shud I stop my nurse."

Princex_Peace said:

"General nursing is sweet, but have you tried mental health ..? 🥹🤭🤭too sweet."

Labos2021 said:

"Can’t wait to leave this country. Nursing in Nigeria is after my life."

CyberNurse said:

"Different influencers with different opinions online; which one we go com follow na? today won aunty go say nursing for UK don die no dis no dat, 2moro we go see joy is coming 9j my people which way."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian nurse who relocated to the UK in 2020 had highlighted his accomplishments abroad.

Nurse's monthly salary back in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse who moved to the US had shared how much she earned monthly in Nigeria.

In the United Kingdom, the nurse said the pay was £29,000 (about N54.1 million) in a year. Now in the US, she said her salary is $100,000 (N150 million) in a year.

She spoke about the dressings of nurses in America and what they are allowed to wear. Her post went viral and got people talking.

