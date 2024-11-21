A Nigerian lady has made public the messages she received on Instagram from her ex-boyfriend

The man messaged her years after break up and confessed he was wrong to have treated her the way he did

The remorseful man opened up about his crashed relationship after he left her and sought to be forgiven

A Nigerian lady, Mercy, has posted her Instagram chats with her ex-boyfriend, who wants a reconciliation years after they parted ways.

"I'm no longer doing understanding girl Again o 😂 i don too suffer 😓.

"I now like material things like other girls,"Mercy wrote on TikTok.

Her ex-boyfriend wants her back. Photo Credit: @expensivedesire

Source: TikTok

From the chats, Mercy's ex-boyfriend reacted to a picture she shared on her Instagram story, saying he has been looking for her handle for two to three years.

Ex-boyfriend seeks second chance

He admitted missing her and confessed to not treating her well when they dated. He said his erstwhile girlfriend after he left Mercy was a cheat who slept with his friends and gave him an infection.

Praising Mercy, he said she was not materialistic like other ladies and added that he now has money and is ready to spend it on her.

"I know I messed up but I promise to make things right this time around.

"Please give me a chance to prove myself," one of his messages read.

Read their chats below:

People hail lady's responses to her ex

Mary🪼🫧 said:

"This will happen to my ex, cus the only thing I did wrong was to love him."

Hesterniyi said:

"See him old format. So na you no want wig ,and material things ?? Be like say na you hold him glory oh."

shines_allure said:

"So na you no come like material things. Torrrrr."

drealefecomedy said:

"Since he has made money now send him 20 different luxury wigs 30inches each let’s see something 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂anyhow people."

malaikamcute🦋🇰🇪 said:

"These are the same exact words my ex told me😂or are they using AI😂 word by word ooh."

❤️Pretty🌸Amah💖 said:

"Is the taaaa get out for me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 sisterhood is proud of u darling."

dill_Collections said:

"Apology fee 1.5M . Acceptance fee 1M . No waste time type."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man's message to his ex-girlfriend had gone viral online.

Man begs ex for forgiveness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had gone back to his ex-girlfriend months after he dumped her.

Six months later, he returned, seeking peace, saying his life had not been the same since they broke up. According to Simeon, he had been praying and fasting, and God revealed to him that he needed her to fulfill his destiny.

Darasimi slammed him for not giving her a listening ear then but told him she is now married and accepted that they could just be friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng