A Nigerian man has taken to social media to mourn the demise of his best friend who passed away in November 2024

According to the man, he noticed his best friend stopped chatting with him on WhatsApp and got angry

What he had thought was a deliberate attempt to avoid him turned out to be something else, leaving him heartbroken

A young man, identified on TikTok as @wired_hk, has expressed sadness online over the demise of his best friend Nnamdi Onuoha, alias Nino Brown.

The man admitted that he was angry because he thought his best friend deliberately stopped chatting with him.

He had thought his best friend just stopped talking to him. Photo Credit: @wired_hk

Source: TikTok

In an attempt to confront the deceased, the man chatted him up on WhatsApp only to be informed by his sister, who now controls the line, that he died on Movember 14, 2024.

His best friend passed away after being terribly ill. The deceased's sister attached his burial poster for the man to see.

@wired_hk begged God for forgiveness and advised people to always check on their loved ones

"I was angry he stopped chatting with me not knowing he was terribly sick.

"God forgive me.

"RIP Nino Brown my best friend.

"Always check on your loved ones," he wrote.

Read their chats in the clip below:

People mourn man's demise

FRANK JKT🇳🇬🇲🇨 said:

"Chai Na my guy be this 😭😭😭 him be dey Indoensia before ooo."

Shy_Divine said:

"Same thing happened to me, Daryl, keep resting."

B-wizard🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 said:

"I was very angry that she is not chating me and I called no picking not kwning that the girl I called in the evening is dead."

GH said:

"Bro I feel your pain the same thing happened to me when I lost my best friend and business associate 😢 it was like a dream."

Aku-N'esi-Obi-Ike(1) said:

"That's was how I was angry that my cousin couldn't attend my wedding. Little did I know that he died a day to my wedding. Chinweike, my your soul rest in peace."

sweet21204 said:

"Same thing happened to me I feel this pain it’s on my page he told his coming the next day the second I said let me chat Michael up but one mind tell me not to disturb him that he’s driving waited."

beat123 said:

"Hmm my story 😩my Nigeria friend died June 2023 and I got to know about it November I almost went crazy 😭continue to rest well Noah."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had passed away a few weeks after purchasing his first car.

Man gets call from late friend's line

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had received an unexpected call from his friend's line years after his death.

The man opened up that he was shocked when his phone rang and the caller was his late friend's line.

When he picked up the call, a kid politely spoke and requested a bicycle which he could ride around the house. According to the little boy, he saw it behind a photo of his late father and the young man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng