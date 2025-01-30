A Nigerian man celebrated as he and his elder brother fulfilled their dream of building their houses

He showed off his home and that of his brother while sharing their throwback photos in a TikTok post

Many who came across the post celebrated the man and his brother, as they “tapped” into the blessings of owning theirs

A young Nigerian man was joyful as he announced the latest achievement in his family.

He celebrated as he and his elder brother fulfilled their dream of building their houses.

He flaunted their bungalows online. Photo: @expensive.bright7

In an X post by @expensive.bright7, the young man shared photos of their houses.

Man and his brother become landlords

The man also shared throwback photos of him and his brother when they were much younger.

He went on to show their recent pictures, alongside pictures of the house.

The brothers both owned a bungalow each with beautiful designs.

He captioned the photos:

“Me and my elder brother later run that house matter this year.”

Reactions as man and brother build houses

Many who came across the post celebrated the man and his brother, as they “tapped” into the blessings of owning theirs.

@abeltrillions said:

"Never stop clapping for others until it get to ur turn."

@Mason_thomas said:

"Na only your own I like your brother just build family house."

@gentlestar85 love said:

"Congratulations. Una get wisdom."

@Henry Cruz said:

"This is what we call family and brotherly love. congratulations big names."

@Little Z said:

"Congratulations guys. more to come in good health and above all God goodness and mercy will follow you all the days of your life in Jesus name amen. congratulations to me too in advance amen."

@Emmanuel said:

"May God may do for una no pass me by this year."

@Pretty mercy said:

"Does that made it on time, or discover their talent on time should give thanks to God, because some of us are still confused in life we don’t even know where to start from. May God help us."

Source: Legit.ng