A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video showing the moment his playful father joined his sons to dance at home

In the funny video, the two grown men were dancing in the living room when their father saw them and decided to join

As soon as they sighted their father, the brothers burst into laughter and immediately turned off the music and camera

A heartwarming and hilarious video has surfaced online, showing a Nigerian father who playfully crashed his sons' dance party at home.

The clip, which has captivated many online, showed the two grown men dancing in the living room before their father unexpectedly joined in.

Nigerian dad shows off dance moves with sons Photo credit: @praizcool/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Playful father joins grown sons to dance

The video was shared by one of the sons, @praizcool on TikTok, who gushed over the loving moment.

In the clip, the sons were seen dancing to a viral TikTok sound, but the moment their father appeared, they burst into laughter and quickly turned off the music and camera, leaving viewers wanting more.

"POV: Your dad saw you practising a dance step and decided to join the crew," the video's caption read.

While many found the video hilarious, some online commentators expressed disappointment that the sons had cut the video short.

They noted that it was refreshing to see a father who was willing to let loose and have fun with his grown children.

The father's playful demeanour was seen as a confirmation of the strong bond he shared with his sons.

Reactions trail video of father dancing with sons

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their diverse opinions about the funny video.

Some talked about the importance of family relationships and the need for parents to connect with their children on a more playful level.

@Mimi’s fragrance reacted:

"You see papa wey dey follow u dance u dey rush cut video."

@Oluwabukunmi stated:

"Na Daddy Oguntoyinbo be this. Alias Regard Baale Orita himself."

@Motilade said:

"Let me follow you because of Daddy sorry I mean Chief."

@OLUWASEYIFUNMI said:

"My life don spoil old man still first me sabi this dance step."

@Tobi Igbenoba said:

"Better go back and record daddy’s dance for us o."

@omena said:

"Afar go complete the video oo make we make follow you up with oraimo cord oo."

@Lour~Lour said:

"You shouldn't have stopped la can't you see he was enjoying the dance."

@peace said:

"Edakun you broke his heart oya rush now restart the video. Make we see daddy's dance."

@Hardey said:

"Your papa house fine ooo, make I move in with Una na fine boy."

@Naomi reacted:

"I just want to be happy ooo. Shey your dad is single."

@Joyyy said:

"I wish I will see my dad smiling like that its 10 yrs now. Keep resting DADDY."

@Unekwu said:

"You ended the video when it was getting interesting."

@Boss B stated:

"Your papa don watch tiktok tire nothing u wan tell me."

@Ruth Samuel657 reacted:

"I love you daddy. I wish my dad is alive. May your dad live long."

@Call_mhe_icy said:

"Afa why you cut am? When the man don already dey throw steps."

@Ade_Asemota reacted:

"Why you stop nah? His dance step. He try sha papii."

@Starr said:

"Following you because of him, Iove to see daddies happy."

@Ruthdave@26 said:

"You should be grateful oh more video with daddy please."

@Jenny said:

"My papa go dey shout if I want do video make I go get busy."

@Nhyi Baby reacted:

"If it was my father, he will take the phone from your hand and tell you to go and do something sensible or he will send you."

@omoayo asked:

"Why you rush cut the video now? I dey gbadu daddy dance steps pass una own."

@Queen monalisa said:

"You better go back and finish that video old man dey feel the mood."

@Amat commented:

"The beautiful thing to have in the world is family especially dad’s."

@NK's World asked:

"Why you come cut the video na? Abeg record only daddy for us."

@A Very Tall Girl added:

"We used to switch off tv and every sound system then disappear to our respective rooms whenever we heard the sound of father's car."

@Molade1524 stated:

"Nah daddy dance myself and my husband want to see o!! You gain a follower cos of dad."

@It's Tiwa reacted:

"See me smiling you guys have to redo the video coz I don't understand why you stopped it."

@Beautyucosmetics reacted:

"That's him saying he is part if the deciples. At least he is casting at you guys."

@__TherealBabycoco__ commented:

"My own papa wey abandon us since small come back dey beg say I wan to gain the love of my children back for my mind I talk say who be this one we no really send you for here."

@MC_Mahama added:

"Where do you guys find dads like this? Omo mine nah one over serious individual. I’m sorry Mr. Yeboah."

Source: Legit.ng