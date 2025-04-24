A Nigerian man’s spiritual action after finding out his girlfriend cheated on him sparked reactions online

A Facebook user shared the story, sharing how the man found out the lady was cheating on him

Many reacted after the man confessed that he didn’t love his current wife as much as he had loved his ex-girlfriend

A Nigerian man recounted how he went spiritual on his ex-girlfriend after discovering that she had cheated on him.

A Facebook user, Glory Okotie, who shared the story, stated that the man confessed what he did to her.

On her Facebook page, she shared how the man found out that his ex-girlfriend was cheating on him through social media.

As a result, he went spiritual on his ex-lover and delayed her marriage, but sadly, he never loved anybody like he loved her.

He confessed that he didn’t love his current wife as much as he had loved his ex-girlfriend.

The Facebook post read:

“When I talk about men, people will always assume I'm speaking from a place of b1tterness because someone broke my heart but these men are always telling me stuff unprovoked.

“Someone fed me meat today and this man started telling me about how He found out his girlfriend was cheating on him via the internet. He was scrolling through Facebook and saw the girl with some other people in the beach with a man's head on her breeasts.

“He said his world crumbled. He even went to the lab to print the pictures and took to the girl's mother. They had been dating for 5 years and He sponsored her education to a polytechnic.

“When the girl was sick, He was in the hospital taking care of her. Bathing her, packing her poo, feeding her and everything. She later broke up with him and came to the house to carry her stuff. It affected him so bad that He went spiritual and delayed the lady's marriage.

“He then said after what the girl did, He couldn't bring himself to love anyone to that extent again. Pause. He's married.I asked him what about his wife? He said He loves her but doesn't love her to the extent He loved that girl. With that other lady, He loved with everything in him and couldn't even double date.”

Reactions trail man’s confession

Ophelia Asante said:

"Married women are suffering (some)."

Ify James II said:

"Na the wickedness dem go later unleash on their wives two years inside marriage fiam the beautiful woman go begin look like amadioha."

Jenet Emmanuel said:

"Same goes to women, once you are betrayed, it takes the grace of God to heal completely and trust whole heartedly."

