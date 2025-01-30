A Nigerian lady got people talking after she gave details about the man she recently got married to

She shared a throwback photo, which highlighted that her husband was her primary school classmate

Many took to the comment section to share their thoughts as the pictures went viral on social media

A recently married Nigerian lady shared a throwback photo from her primary school days.

She gave details about the man she married, stating that he was her classmate back then.

She said his mum was her favourite teacher. Photo: @zeemsrhythmoflife

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @zeemsrhythmoflife, the lady shared a throwback photo of herself and her husband from 19 years ago.

Lady marries her favourite teacher’s son

The throwback photo featured the lady, her husband, his brother, and his mum.

The lady revealed that her now mother-in-law was her lesson and favourite teacher 19 years ago.

In the throwback photo, she described her husband as her friend and her brother-in-law as her friend's brother.

She captioned the photos:

“My marriage story.”

See her TikTok post here.

Reactions trail lady who married childhood friend

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts and congratulated the couple.

Some of their old classmates also took to the common section to reconnect with them.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Tosayen said:

"Red string theory is real."

Oreoluwa Oloyede said:

"Wait… isn’t this Leso Rond school at Olowora??"

@blessing_laurel said:

"TikTok don’t play tricks with me please , you both were literally my classmates in Leso - rond school and oh Timi’s mom sweet woman. You look like the girl I used to be so close to in primary school (could be you mehn) Internet and bringing people you haven’t seen in years. This is beautiful , Congratulations to you both."

@Pookie said:

"Una fine jhare."

@TheResilientAbigail said:

"Wow congratulations Timilehin. But can’t seem to recognize this face, my mum works in the same school and I also finish from there."

@Amarachi said:

"The shock on seeing my secondary school classmate Timi!!!!!!. Congratulations to you both."

@Baby Excel said:

Before I grow to know something my childhood crush run go give girl belle

@IBUKUN said:

"Omo and like this now we no fit Go back to the start. congratulations ma, your home is blessed."

Read more related stories on couples

Another lady marries childhood friend

In a related story, A Nigerian lady married her childhood friend and shared throwback photos of them as young children

The photos appeared to have been taken at her birthday party, as there was a cake in front of her.

Many who came across the post hailed the couple, while others shared similar experiences with marrying their childhood friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng