A Nigerian lady shocked many people on social media after she announced that she married her ex-boyfriend

The excited lady said she broke up with him in 2017 and tied the knot with him seven years later

Many people criticised the lady and her man for coming back together after seven years while others raised thought-provoking concerns

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

A Nigerian lady was overjoyed as she married her ex-boyfriend whom she broke up with in 2017.

Seven years after the ex-lovers' relationship crashed, they reconciled and walked down the aisle.

She married her ex-boyfriend seven years after dumping him. Photo Credit: @jenniferjasmine07

Source: TikTok

The lady, @jenniferjasmine07, informed her TikTok followers about her marriage with a loved-up video made with her man. The video was captioned:

"God!!! Is this love. I got married to the man I broke up with 2017."

In a previous video Legit.ng found on her TikTok handle, the man engaged her during their dinner date on October 4, 2024.

"Memories from my engagement.

"On the 4th of October 2024,i got engaged to the love of my life 😊. My odogwu, my loving ,God fearing intentional man now your stuck with me forever," the clip was captioned.

Internet users dragged the lady and her man for reconciling after seven years.

Watch her video below:

People tackle the lady

dr kelvin gerhard said:

"Whatever the man decides is his choice and whatever comes out from it is his cross 🤞 no matter how you love the dead, you can never wish to be in his."

virginus car a/c global said:

"What you guy's had was not a break up, it was misunderstand over an issue that separated both of you .if you check well both of you did not fight."

Arinzeejike said:

"Enlighten us please, what made you to break up with him in the first place, and what made you come back,so that some of us can learn. congratulations."

ejiliscious said:

"If two people are destined to be together, they'll find their way back to each other's arms....so congratulations."

Apostle-Caesar🖤 said:

"You see say him don make money you rush go tie am because you still get his polo abi."

Mbano Lastborn📷 said:

"When you find the same tree in the forest twice, you are lost!"

Uzibest said:

"Bro to bro no rush marry oo....na everyday I Dey confuse 😂 I always see like 20 women I want to spend the rest of my life with everyday."

George_GID said:

"D guy settled 4 less.. U don't go back 2 a gal that left u 4 greener pasture😏.. He failed rule no. 6."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who married her ex-boyfriend had shared her marital story.

Lady marries her ex-boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had reconciled with her ex-boyfriend and married him.

According to the lady, her ex-boyfriend called her and she answered. She posted their wedding photo shoot and a clip of them dressed for their church marriage.

She sent a message to other ladies about their ex-boyfriends. The lady advised women to unblock their ex-boyfriends and thank her later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng