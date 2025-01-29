As news about singer 2Baba continues to trend, a lady has shared her opinion on what Annie did in her marriage

She stated the “crime” Annie committed in her marriage, as she knocked men over 2Baba’s announcement

The singer had taken fans by surprise after announcing his separation from his wife, causing diverse takes on the issue

After Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced that he and his wife, Annie, had filed for divorce, a woman expressed her feelings toward the singer’s wife.

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

She stated what Annie did to 2Baba. Photo: Darling Lyonga

Source: Facebook

The lady, known as Darling Lyonga on Facebook, shares her opinion on what Annie did in her marriage.

Lady states Annie’s crime in her marriage

Darling said Annie’s only crime was to love her husband, 2Baba, also known as 2Face or Tuface.

She wondered how Annie would be faring after 2Baba publicly announced the divorce on social media.

The lady also slammed men for how they treat women in relationships.

The Facebook post read:

“MEN WILL LEAVE YOU IN THE DESERT. Hearing that 2Baba has filed for a divorce is really sad considering how much his wife Annie Idibia had put up with. One can only imagine how she’s faring.. her only crime was loving 2Face too much. Fear who no fear man.. these sons of Adam ehh, na waooo.”

Reactions trail lady’s stance on 2Baba’s marriage

Maxwell Dumza said:

"How did you got to know that her only offense was to love 2 face? Were you also with them in that marriage? The way you guys jump into conclusion is uncalled for. To women, men are always the reason for broken marriages. Same way women don’t cheat until you ask for a DNA test."

Aamon Alex said:

"Marriage is not by force 2Baba if you are experiencing violence run for your life sir. I have not seen anyone suggesting that it could be because the wife is bad every body don already take side."

Ndidi Ogbonna said:

"We don't know what he has also gone through... It is better to break up than to die in a toxic relationship."

Wonizibeze Zacchaeus Avah said:

"No one thinks about what a man passes through in marriage, whenever there is a divorce, the man is guilty, what a world."

Victor King said:

"Go and sleep madam, but if the woman is the one that left like May , did you people will definitely support her."

In a related story, a Nigerian man begged 2Baba not to divorce his wife, as he explained why using actor Yul and May Edochie as reference points.

Annie’s neighbour spills details about 2Baba’s marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman shared what she observed about the marriage between singer 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie.

She said she lived close to Annie and gave details of her knowledge concerning their union, before and after their marriage.

Many who came across the woman’s post shared their thoughts, sparking debate on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng