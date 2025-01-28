A Nigerian lady has explained why some female celebrities in the entertainment industry have openly thrown their weights behind Annie Idibia

The lady, who said she had lived close to Annie, lamented that the divorce was painful and was very avoidable

She explained what she meant by Annie being at a huge loss by virtue of the divorce and advised other women

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Engr Roberta Edu, a Nigerian lady, has expressed sadness for Annie Idibia, singer 2Baba's estranged wife.

The lady, in a Facebook post, said female celebrities in the entertainment industry were coming out to support Annie because the divorce was painful and avoidable.

A lady believes Annie Idibia lost massively in her marriage to 2Baba. Photo Credit: Engr Roberta Edu, Instagram/@annieidibia1

Source: Facebook

"I have seen a lot of women come out to protest and call out 2Baba on his divorce from Annie. In fact, of all the divorces that have happened in the entertainment industry, this is the one where celebrities and high-profile women have stuck out their necks to say, "Kukuma kee us." From Ife to Mary Njoku, Toke, Tiwa, you name it.

"One thing nobody is asking is why these high-profile women are coming out to display pain and agony, even though none of them are related to Annie by blood.

"The reason is because the divorce is painful and very avoidable..." she wrote.

How Annie Idibia is at a loss

Engr Roberta said the 40-year-old actress is at a huge loss owing to the impending divorce and described it as the greatest she has ever seen.

The lady who said she lived close to Annie claimed the actress went into the marriage with nothing and would leave the same way.

"Annie is at a huge loss from the divorce. When I say loss, it is the greatest I have ever seen.

"She went in with nothing and will leave with nothing. It pains even me. I am usually a sucker for those "pick me" women who say they don't want the inclusion of women or the social and economic equality of the sexes.

"I am that person who usually waits for something to happen to them so I can say, "I told you so," but since yesterday, I have been broken. No one should ever have to pass through what Annie is experiencing..."

She advised married women to ensure they co-own things with their husbands to safeguard their future, adding that any man not comfortable with this has an ulterior motive.

Lady's comment about Annie stirs reactions

Chibuzo Uzochukwu said:

"Even with the co-owning, still have something outside what both if you are building together...

"You could build your personal brand or a hobby because many people in Nigeria do not honour agreements and the person with more influence can pull their might to intimidate the other."

Juliet Nneoma Oti said:

"Women should learn to find happiness and love first! within themselves...them no dey carry man for head, na for shoulder, so that anything wey happen, you fit drop am! .....When you love a man more than yourself, he will love himself more than you! These two people need space from each other."

Uju Gracefield said:

"She have herself to blame. She should have seen it coming. Failure to plan ahead when she knew she's married to a public property is her own undoing. She's still young and strong. She will survive this too. Others made him baby daddy, she thought she's smarter by keeping a trophy husband. The other baby mamas who saw it coming n ran would be laughing at her now. Especially madam Pero in America. The one that had all boys for him."

Augustine Ifijeh said:

"I share this sentiment 100% even as a man and wrote about it on my Oldskool WhatsApp group few days ago! No one should be allowed to leave the marriage poorer than 30% of the marriage or family worth, as long as years of sacrifices are part of marriage, whether their are children or not, though the number of years spent together should also be a factor. Fairness matters a lot even without the law."

Oge Aboh said:

"If you didn't get anything, get this. It's only those we love, trust and give access to us that can hurt us. To ensure that you don't get to experience that hurt (or that hurt with great force), ensure that you are loving yourself with reckless abandon and making the man you're married to understand that you are a first à human being, then a woman, before you're his wife. Being fair is not a request."

Mum advises Annie Idibia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had offered advice to Annie Idibia after 2Baba announced that they had filed for a divorce.

She frowned at notions that Annie was a victim in the marriage and argued that people would have changed mouths if Annie had announced the divorce and not 2Baba.

The mum shared what Annie should do following her divorce saga with 2Baba. She said Annie is still young and has a bright future ahead of her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng