A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to express her concerns about Annie Idibia, the estranged wife of legendary musician 2Baba.

In a heartfelt post, the lady revealed the challenges Annie Idibia faced due to her decision to stand by her husband.

Lady shares Annie Idibia's current state

Charity Nwachendu Ekeh, who shared her thoughts on Facebook, sympathised with Annie Idibia's loved ones, who she believed were feeling the strain of her situation.

Ekeh questioned the wisdom of Annie Idibia's loyalty to her husband, suggesting that it had come at a great personal cost.

Annie Idibia's marriage to 2Baba has been the subject of much speculation and scrutiny in recent years.

Despite the challenges they have faced, Annie Idibia has allegedly remained committed to her husband, with whom she has two children.

According to Ekeh, the mother of two is currently passing through a lot, but may not be feeling it due to her mental state.

In her words:

"Annie Idibia is passing through a lot, she may not be feeling it due to her mental state but her friends and family are feeling it. No man is worth losing your mind and self too. She stood by Tuface Plantashun right from the days of Plantation Boyz. What is her gain now?"

Reactions as lady speaks on Annie Idibia

Ekeh's post sparked reactions in the comments section, with many Facebook users sharing their opinions on the matter.

While some praised Annie Idibia's loyalty and dedication, others echoed Ekeh's concerns about the potential consequences of her actions.

KFamily said:

"It's not always the man's fault, let wait and get the full gist. If you notice, 2face Idibia music career have been terrible lately and it may also be related to their marriage wahala."

Ogbu James said:

"Who has the account you tagged?"

Nwachendu said:

"May God help us all."

Atabi Cyril said:

"Marriage is not a do or die affair, marriage is not by force. Tuface life matters too. Make una divorce, make everybody rest."

Ani Amaka said:

"Tuface looks broken too, if it involves violence from both parties, I think they should go their separate ways. I wish dem the best."

Joy Magdalene said:

"Annie should not stop him to talk to any of his baby mamas let her endure as Chioma and Regina Daniel did she has endure it since now she has won the battle and take over her home what's the problem again."

Iyke Mentor said:

"The way 2face keeps looking slim, like someone who is not feeding well, I knew there much me a trauma going on there. She does want to keep and control the cheating man all to herself. Why can't she let this man go."

Merit Benok added:

"2face mentioned that Annie harasses him at home but it's part of what he also miss about her when he came to see her in the reality show YFA."

Nnamdi Linus said:

"2face is passing through a lot in silent because for him to come out boldly and say that on video. I just hope he’s okay. Moral lesson: fear women."

