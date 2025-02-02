An X (formerly Twitter) influencer has penned a heartfelt apology to Aisha Suleiman, the girl falsely accused of using pepper soup to kill her ex-boyfriend and his friends

Aisha was found innocent after a thorough investigation by police authorities showed the cause of the five people's deaths was generator fumes

While expressing joy that Aisha has been vindicated, the influencer shared what he would do going forward when such incidents happen

After Aisha Suleiman, girl accused of killing five people with pepper soup, was found innocent, an X influencer with the moniker Agba John Doe has apologised to her.

In a viral apology he made on X, Agba also tendered an apology to Aisha's siblings and parents for using his platform to condemn her during the period she was falsely being accused.

He apologised for condemning Aisha Suleiman with his platform. Stock photo of man. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Wavebreakmedia, Instagram/@gossipmilltv

Source: Getty Images

The influencer expressed delight that Aisha has been found not responsible for the crime and promised to more professional and courteous in reacting to incidents of such nature in the future.

He prayed the souls of the dead rest in peace. The influencer's apology read:

"I just saw the news of the young girl that was accused of poisoning her ex boyfriend & others, with pepper soup sometimes late last year.

"Investigations have now revealed that she's innocent of the crime.

"I want to tender my unreserved apologies to her, her siblings & her parents, because I used my platform to condemn her, during the times she was being accused.

"I am happy she has been vindicated & set free, & I will be more professional & courteous in the ways I indulge in future similar issues that have not been thoroughly investigated by the right authorities.

"May the souls of the dead who, it has now been confirmed that were killed by generator fumes, continue to rest in peace.

"Thank you."

Man's apology to "pepper soup" girl trends

@LekanKLekan23 said:

"This is commendable conduct by a polished leader.

"Great leaders know when to take blame and tender their unreserved apologies for wrongs they commit or errors they make.

"Sorry to her from me, too, because i also dragged her then.

"And may the souls of the dead rest in peace."

@blanksheetgold said:

"Thank you for your open acknowledgment and commitment to professionalism, Agba It takes great courage to admit when we're wrong. Your growth is inspiring, and I appreciate your dedication to truth and justice. May the souls lost rest in peace."

@MikeDave469790 said:

"Lol.

"And you. Believe such story? Is it the first time they are using generator ?"

@fawazalli65 said:

"It is a sign of an evolved mind to admit wrongdoing, apologize and determine how not to make such mistakes again.Well done Sir. It is great news that she was declared innocent and i think its a reminder for everyone to check and recheck our sources. God no go shame us."

@Elidebee said:

"OMG!! This right here has increased my regards for you. My father always says "Saying sorry doesn't make you small. It increases your capacity to tolerate.

"I am glad I followed your page.

"Thank you Sir for teaching good values."

@ExtellD said:

"So you didn't wait for investigation before condemning her?

"Do you think your apology will undo the damage done to the poor girl?

"All of a sudden, you people that used to be advocates of "hearing from both sides before judging" couldn't wait to hear to hear both sides anymore."

Father of 'pepper soup' girl breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the father of the girl falsely accused of killing her ex-boyfriend and four others had given a heart-wrenching account.

After a thorough investigation by police authorities, the girl was found innocent and freed and her father said she was almost killed after being accused of using pepper soup to cause the deaths of her ex and his friends.

"When I reached there, the place was just like a market Square. The first thing I saw was 4 litres of petrol. They wanted to burn the house and the girl," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng