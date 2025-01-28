A Nigerian lady has weighed in on the divorce saga between 2baba and his wife, Annie after the former made it public

The raging controversy has continued to attract reactions from Nigerians on social media such as Facebook

One of those who reacted is Chioma Francesca and she said Annie Idibia should have left 2baba a long time ago

A Nigerian lady has shared her views on the raging divorce saga between singer, 2baba and his wife, Annie Macaulay.

The lady shared her views in a Facebook post she made after reading the news of the divorce which broke on Sunday, January 26.

On Sunday, 2baba had made a series of posts on his Instagram account and he immediately sparked a public debate.

2baba had said he and Annie were calling it quits, but he did not give reasons for the divorce.

However, he said they have been separated for a while now and they were filing for a divorce.

While the post was later refuted as the handwork of hackers, 2baba would share another video, saying he stood by his earlier pronouncement.

Nigerians analyse 2baba's divorce

Nigerians are online analysing the situation with some of them trying hard to understand what happened.

Fans are divided on who was wrong between the couple but some are saying 2baba was wrong.

One of those blaming 2baba was a Facebook user identified as Chioma Francesca. According to Chioma, Annie should have left 2baba a long time ago.

She said other baby mamas who chose to walk away had won while Annie lost. Chioma said she saw a video of Annie recently and she noticed that something did not add up with her physical appearance.

Her words:

"I woke up this morning after a long long hours of deserved sleep to see the news about 2face and Annie's divorce flying everywhere. Sha it was late in coming! Annie Idibia let her own life revolve around a man that ceases every opportunity to make her a public laughing stock.

"I saw her video at Mabel's mom's burial and she was looking so off. More like jun..kie and was laughing at nothing and nobody in particular. That kind of thing only points at someone fighting a seen or unseen deep deep battles beyond them. I pray she really get over this. Other baby mamas that left 2face won. Annie Idibia didn't. Infact she lost all round and even almost lost herself and identity. God abegggg."

Reactions to Chioma's post about 2baba

Canice Azubuike Okwara said:

"It always about women, so you've concluded? If it's not working, let them go them separate ways before it turns violence, what happens if Annie was the one that announce this separation, i know the likes of you will be cheering her up, that finally she found herself, she ought to have left long ago and the rest, now it's the other way round and you and your gender are all mad and furious, chill and get the reason for the separation. You people always tag men the monster while your gender is the Saint. Stop that."

Gini Kachi said:

I no get anything to talk about people marriage this year oooo

Man tells Annie to leave marriage

In a related story, a man said it was in the best interest of Annie Idibia to leave 2baba.

The man said the actress should be supported to quit the marriage.

He is of the view that they should not resort to violence.

