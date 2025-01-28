A mum has cautioned people against making women automatic victims of failed marriages, saying the public would have reacted differently if Annie had announced the divorce herself

She said playing the victim is destructive to a person's capacity to take charge of their lives and also takes away accountability

She noted that Annie Idibia is still very young with a bright future ahead of her and shared what she could do next

Ada Ujaligwa, a Nigerian mum, has rubbished talks of Annie Idibia being the victim in her marital saga with 2Baba.

Ujaligwa, in a Facebook post, frowned at how the public is making Annie look like the victim, adding that people would have sung a different tune if Annie had come out to say what 2Baba had said about their marriage.

What Annie Idibia could do

While noting that there is nothing admirable about what Annie endured in her marriage, she maintained that having a victim mindset is disempowering, takes away accountability and prevents healing.

She added that such a mindset is destructive to one’s capacity to take charge of his or her life and also makes one helpless. In her words:

"...Victim mindset is disempowering.

"Victim mindset takes away accountability.

"Victim mindset prevents healing, learning and growth.

"Victim mindset is destructive to the person’s capacity to take charge of their lives. It makes them appear helpless. They take on a passive stance in their own lives so they will repeat the same mistakes over and over again because they blame others for their mistakes instead of holding themselves responsible for their informed choices and the outcome of same.

"Victim mentality gives rise to learned helplessness and nothing prevents growth as much as learned helplessness..."

While maintaining that Annie was never helpless in her marriage, Ujaligwa advised the presenter to use what she had learnt to build her dynasty.

According to Ujaligwa, Annie now has an opportunity to step out of 2Baba's shadow and live in her worth.

"...She is still a very young beautiful woman, just 40 yrs old so she has her whole beautiful life ahead of her, she has so much life and mileage left in her to turn this pain into purpose and make a phenomenal success out of something that could have d£str0y£d her 📌📌📌📌📌

"If Annie is smart this will be the beginning of her success story…. She can use what she learned from this and build a dynasty of her own. Nothing gives a person more wisdom than learning from a very painful experience. This is her opportunity to step out of his shadow and live in her own personal worth.

"If she starts a talk show or academy leveraging her painful experience to empower others, she will be hugely successful.

"Let’s raise a generation of women who can take responsibility for their actions..."

Ada Ujaligwa's advice to Annie sparks reactions

Olaniran Victoria Love said:

"Thank you ma! You are the only one that has spoken the truth. She is not and never a victim.

"She was well informed, and made her choice.

"Some women are never victims, they made a choice!"

Esther Ezesinachi said:

"But aside been Mrs Dibia, who is Annie? Because I don't really know her or know what she does aside from being 2face wife."

Fyafa Jabed said:

"I enjoyed every bit of this epistle.

"Everyone is forgetting about the informed decision that Annie made.

"None of them are a victim.

"It's even better that he announced it now, she will pass through it all and never be broken again."

Innocent Joyous said:

"Very well said mummy.

"Coming across your page has been a blessing.

"I walked out of a relationship because of this and I have always held my head high that I was strong enough to do that.

"Accountability saves us from lot of nonsense."

Nathan Iyke said:

"If given the assured options while most men will choose a faithful woman over a promiscuous wealthy successful woman, most women will choose a promiscuous wealthy and successful man over a faithful man and try force him to be faithful and later play the victim when it backfire..

"The delusion is unmatched, a 4 looking to lock down a 9,10 that other 2-8 woman are after😂😂."

Favour Ogbonnah said:

"True...Sumbo( 2face first baby mama) is happily married and wrote a book about her bad choices, finding God, her peace and changing the narrative of her life. I think she can start from finding God, finding her purpose and finding her place in life. Reading and learning from those who have turned their pain to purpose and she would be good to go.

"She can go for counseling if she needs to and heal truly for herself."

Lady's encounter with Annie Idibia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared her encounter with Annie Idibia, 2Baba's estranged wife.

The lady recalled seeing Annie at a nightclub and noted that the presenter walked in looking stressed and unhappy. She said Annie came with someone and that the person tried to brighten her mood to no avail.

She said the mistake Annie made was loving 2Baba more than herself. She advised people using Annie's marital situation.

