A Nigerian man has said the best option before 2baba was to walk away from his marriage if it is not working

The man said there must be something wrong somewhere in 2baba's marriage and noted that they should be supported to separate

He said it was better for the couple to walk away from the troubled union instead of killing each other

A Nigerian man said the best course of action 2baba and Annie should take was to separate peacefully.

The man said if the marriage is not working for the couple, Annnie should be supported to end things peacefully.

Chukwuma Ndioguluo said Annie Macaulay and 2baba should seperate peacefull if their union has failed. Photo credit: Facebook/Chukwuma Ndioguluo.

Source: Facebook

According to the man identified on Facebook as Chukwuma Ndiogulu, there was no need to concentrate on who first announced the divorce.

Chukwuma said it was wrong for some celebrities to start trying to save 2baba's marriage when they have not saved their own.

He noted:

"If you really love Annie Idibia, you should support and encourage her to go her separate way. Don't bother to know who first went to court to sue for divorce. Support them to go their separate ways since their marriage has been riddled with internal crisis since they got married."

Man shares his observation about 2baba and Annie

Chukwuma said that from his observation, there must be something wrong somewhere, noting he had seen a video of Annie and 2baba and he observed something wasn't adding up.

His words:

"I watched a video of Annie and Tuface at Mabel Makun father's burial and I couldnt figure out what was going on with Annie. There is something wrong somewhere."

The man said it was not true that 2baba was responsible for what was happening to Anie.

He said:

"A lot of you would say Tuface is responsible for whatever is happening to Annie. But the truth is that Annie is responsible for whatsoever is happening to her since she failed to walk away.

"Annie should have walk away just as Judy walked away from her marriage with Mr Obasi. You can't marry a man with different baby mamas and then assume you can stop him from seeing the mothers of his children. How possible is that? I have seen female celebrities threatening fire and brimestone if Tuface divorce Annie. It is funny that all those women making those empty threats are divorced too. They failed to save their marriage and now they have the guts to threaten Tuface."

The man advised the couple to end things instead of resorting to violence peacefully.

Reactions to Chukwuma's post

Ifeanyi Timothy Nwanze said:

"We are getting to a point where marriage will be a laughing stock. If you announce you want to get married people will start laughing at you."

Ama Ikenna GM said:

"Thay are angry because Tuface would have waited for Annie to file the divorce."

Annie shares promise she and 2baba made to each other

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, Annie shared a promise she and 2baba made to each other years ago.

She said they had promised each other that they would try to make their relationship to work.

This was contained in a throwback video which resurfaced online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng