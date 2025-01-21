A 29-year-old lady got emotional over what she found her little brother doing on Saturday midnight

According to the lady, her mum told her to always check on her little brother every Saturday midnight and she was not prepared to see him with the Bible

A video showing how she found her little brother, who is 8, has sparked mixed reactions on social media

A lady, @lafamiliar_suites_homes, was blown away after she found her little brother with the Bible at midnight.

She took to TikTok to share a video of when she walked into his room and found him studying the Bible at that time of the day.

An emotional @lafamiliar_suites_homes said her mum instructed her to check on her little brother every Saturday night and she set an alarm to keep to the time.

"Yoo I’m 29years , his 8years old," she wrote on TikTok.

It is unclear why she was overwhelmed with emotion on seeing her little brother studying the Bible.

In the clip, she gave him a hi-five after he acknowledged her presence in his room.

Watch her video below:

People moved by her brother's religious act

prettyaduniade said:

"May Agnostic never find its way to his life ijn 🙏 many of us started this way I pray we all returned to our first love for Christ."

Savageisnotnice said:

"How was he able to read in the dark?It would be more touching if it wasn’t acted."

yannie❤️ said:

"My brother is also 8 and reads his bible everyday in the evening and sadly no one does that in our home anymore but hes there reminding me to get closer to God more."

Makgadile M said:

"Why should you check on him if I may ask ? This is cute by the way."

Maryhamm said:

"My mummy said I should always check on my brother every Saturday midnight".....me on my way, *opens camera."

Big Pearl🌹 said:

"Which light was he using to read the Bible?🥲the room was dark before you came🌝please correct me if I’m wrong o."

MaNtshingila_30 said:

"Is he reading a bible at his age😭😭❤️. This child is a child of God."

Chasa🍃 said:

"This was me when I was a kid, even used to preach at church as young as 10, became agnostic at 21💔. Protect him at all costs."

JOHNPROMISE said:

"This boy will become one of the greatest men of God from this nation. There's a Prophetic grace upon His life. Please encourage him more, if he can also start learning any musical instrument of His."

In a related story, Legit.ng that a man had lamented after catching his younger brother engaging in an unexpected act at midnight.

Dad catches little son at 2am

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a dad had woken up at 2am to find his little son trying to escape.

In a TikTok post, the man said he woke up at 2am and discovered his little son was missing from his bed.

He launched a search and found the little boy struggling to open the door, apparently attempting to venture out into the night.

