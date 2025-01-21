Lady Weeps after Checking Her Little Brother at Midnight and Found Him Studying Bible, Shares Video
- A 29-year-old lady got emotional over what she found her little brother doing on Saturday midnight
- According to the lady, her mum told her to always check on her little brother every Saturday midnight and she was not prepared to see him with the Bible
- A video showing how she found her little brother, who is 8, has sparked mixed reactions on social media
A lady, @lafamiliar_suites_homes, was blown away after she found her little brother with the Bible at midnight.
She took to TikTok to share a video of when she walked into his room and found him studying the Bible at that time of the day.
An emotional @lafamiliar_suites_homes said her mum instructed her to check on her little brother every Saturday night and she set an alarm to keep to the time.
"Yoo I’m 29years , his 8years old," she wrote on TikTok.
It is unclear why she was overwhelmed with emotion on seeing her little brother studying the Bible.
In the clip, she gave him a hi-five after he acknowledged her presence in his room.
Watch her video below:
People moved by her brother's religious act
prettyaduniade said:
"May Agnostic never find its way to his life ijn 🙏 many of us started this way I pray we all returned to our first love for Christ."
Savageisnotnice said:
"How was he able to read in the dark?It would be more touching if it wasn’t acted."
yannie❤️ said:
"My brother is also 8 and reads his bible everyday in the evening and sadly no one does that in our home anymore but hes there reminding me to get closer to God more."
Makgadile M said:
"Why should you check on him if I may ask ? This is cute by the way."
Maryhamm said:
"My mummy said I should always check on my brother every Saturday midnight".....me on my way, *opens camera."
Big Pearl🌹 said:
"Which light was he using to read the Bible?🥲the room was dark before you came🌝please correct me if I’m wrong o."
MaNtshingila_30 said:
"Is he reading a bible at his age😭😭❤️. This child is a child of God."
Chasa🍃 said:
"This was me when I was a kid, even used to preach at church as young as 10, became agnostic at 21💔. Protect him at all costs."
JOHNPROMISE said:
"This boy will become one of the greatest men of God from this nation. There's a Prophetic grace upon His life. Please encourage him more, if he can also start learning any musical instrument of His."
