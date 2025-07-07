A bride price list by a Nigerian family went viral on social media after it was shared on X by a lady

The list outlined the items the family requested from their in-laws before their daughter would be released for marriage

Many people who saw the list also shared similar bride price lists they had seen or come across online

A Nigerian lady shared a bride price list, which was released by a family containing their demands.

The list shows that the family is making 23 demands from the man who is interested in marrying their daughter.

The list shows that the family is making 23 demands from the man who is interested in marrying their daughter.

Some of the things demanded by the family include yam, rice, fruits, cash, clothes and travelling bags. The list was shared by Omololu.

See the list below:

Reactions as lady shares bride price list

@_aaadedapo said:

"The yam should be 42. The list is not complete sef. And the most expensive thing on the list, the box and and clothes is for the bride."

@maestroroy said:

"Marry your wife if you love her don't make she and her tradition a public ridicule , some of us paid 50 times more than this and we no insult the woman and her people. Marry or price them if you no get or shun her etc. No be she or her papa start the tradition."

@LloydAustine28 said:

"God abeg ohh. This man should not give me this hefty bill and I go see him next week."

@YOlanrawaju said:

"I can afford all, but you see that no. 4, I will never buy am. I go just dey scope Dem."

@IbraheemSZN said:

"Is this your Dowry list? I've followed you, now it's time to follow you to your parents house."

@QueenOfWit_ said:

"Someone should please just buy me. Yes, I'm that cheap. You can even remove 18,19,20,21,22,23. DM for negotiation abeg time no dey. I go soon enter menopause."

@THEALONE__BOY said:

"Reasonable list! 500k will get everything sorted out here with change at hand."

@The_Helm12 said:

"Everything here is compulsory. They literally refused to cut anything off. Then, mother-in-law insisted that she would take 350k but later ended at 200k. Father-in-law 150k last. Ikwerre in Rivers State."

@justcheemmy said:

"This is not expensive na. What are people expecting? Maybe a bottle of Origin betters and 5k in an envelope, then the woman is all yours. This is a fair list. Walahi if any family give me this list, I will monetize and send the money immediately to them."

@Herhynez_wealth said:

"This very okay nah. Can Ndị igbo reason with these list and copy it, make we no remain single for too long. Every tribe need this economy friendly dowry list."

