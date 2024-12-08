A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video of his younger brother making a video call with his girlfriend at midnight

While sharing the video on TikTok, the funny young man lamented over the fact that his younger brother got into a relationship before him

Social media users who came across the hilarious video did not hesitate to react in the comments section

A funny video has surfaced online, showing a young Nigerian boy's midnight video call with his girlfriend.

The boy's older brother, who captured the moment on camera, couldn't help but express his surprise at his younger sibling's romantic endeavours.

Boy caught making video call at midnight

The video, shared on TikTok by @ademolamoore2, revealed the boy making a video call, before he was interrupted by his brother's sudden appearance.

Upon seeing his brother, the young man funnily lamented about being surpassed by his younger sibling in relationship life.

"I caught my junior brother doing video call at midnight. I sha dey hear I love you. This boy first me dey inside relationship," he said.

Relationship as boy makes video call at midnight

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, with many users taking to the comments section to share their thoughts and reactions.

While some viewers praised the boy's confidence and romantic prowess, others commiserated with the older brother's plight.

@IBN_AUWAL said:

"Your bro is more talented than Yamal Self."

@PRINCE stated:

"Nah so I see my junior brother for hotel wey I lodge last week."

@AA_Classic said:

"Naso my younger brother dey ask ai how to approach a girl."

@Frankie_Dera said:

"My time no phone; na to stone amaka dem door she go 'ome our meeting point for uncompleted building, bend collect opueh."

@glitter said:

"And me am 19. My sister no let me follow boy, maybe she wants me reach 30."

@Ogedengbe anjolaoluwa said:

"Nah only me see that girl in white garment in church praying for your brother. Omoh you’re luck your brother had a prayerful gf."

@Jasmine's Empire added:

"Na so my kiddo dey do, he go beg me for data and airtime use dey call em baby."

Source: Legit.ng