Amber Rose Howard, Dwight Howard's wife, has filed for divorce, just six months after she married the former NBA player

The rapper and reality star, generally known as Amy Luciani, requested a break from the basketball player in a Georgia court

Amber further requested that all marital assets and property be "equitably divided" by the courts

Six months after a picture‑perfect wedding, Dwight Howard’s marriage has crashed harder than anyone could have imagined.

Court papers filed in Fulton County, Georgia, on July 1 show rapper and reality‑TV personality Amber Rose Howard, also known as Amy Luciani, asking a judge to dissolve the marriage.

NBA Star Dwight Howard could reportedly lose half of his fortune after his estranged wife filed for divorce after 6 months. Photo by Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Howard’s estranged wife labelled it “irretrievably broken,” and wants the court to split the couple’s property “equitably” while awarding her alimony, Daily Mail reports.

The 39‑year‑old eight‑time NBA All‑Star, worth an estimated $140 million, could see up to half of that fortune wiped off the board if a 50‑50 division is ordered.

A love story gone sour

Howard and Luciani did not just date; they sprinted into love.

They went public with matching Instagram engagement posts in early December 2024, complete with a towering diamond ring and Howard’s “Superman” nickname in the captions.

The former Lakers player Dwight Howard faces an emotional and legal battle with his wife, Amy Luciani, who is demanding half of his fortune. Photo by Alex Slitz

Source: Getty Images

One month later, on January 11, they exchanged vows in a closed-door ceremony so private that fans pieced it together only through social‑media hints.

Friends recall “fairy‑tale energy,” but the fairy tale lasted exactly 172 days before the divorce bombshell.

Wife asks for half of player’s assets

According to TMZ, Amber is asking the court to split half of Howard’s fortune when their divorce is finalised by the court.

The brutal split could see the ex-NBA star lose half of his houses, luxury cars, investment portfolios and residual NBA earnings.

If “equitable” translates to equal, Howard’s $140 million fortune could be halved by roughly $70 million, painful even for a future Hall‑of‑Famer.

She also seeks spousal support, arguing the lifestyle she entered in January should be maintained.

Financial planners note that Howard’s recently purchased Atlanta penthouse and several investment properties could be in play, plus brand partnership residuals from his stints with the Lakers, Rockets and Lakers again.

Howard issues defiant respone

Minutes after the story of his alleged divorce broke, Howard took to X with a short post:

“Hurting, but still smiling, still fighting, still believing.”

The cryptic post on social media echoes his past approach to on‑court injuries: acknowledge the pain, then move forward.

Insiders say he hopes to handle the split quietly, mindful of the fact that their romance played out on reality TV and social media, where every like and retweet now fuels hot‑take headlines.

Meanwhile, Luciani, who rose to fame on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has kept silent, letting the court filing speak for her.

Luis Figo splits from wife

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Portuguese football icon Luís Figo and his Swedish model wife, Helen Svedin, have reportedly parted ways, according to several reports in the Spanish media.

The 52-year-old former Real Madrid and Barcelona star and the 50-year-old Svedin, who married in 2001, have ended their romantic relationship.

Further reports suggest that Figo has left his wife after 24 years, and the ex-footballer has moved out of their family home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng