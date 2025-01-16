A Nigerian lady warmed many hearts as she showed how her father helped her to loosen her braids

In the viral video, the beautiful young lady said he decided to help her so that she would save salon costs

Many related after they saw how seriously the man was loosening his daughter's braids on the video

A Nigerian lady and her father warmed hearts after a video of them went viral on social media.

The lady showed how her father helped her save money she would have spent at the salon.

Her father concentrated as he helped her loosen her braids. Photo: @fausty_.

In a video shared by @fausty_ on TikTok, the lady said she asked her father to help her loosen her braids.

Father helps daughter to take down braids

Her father was seen in the video wearing glasses while taking down the braids.

The older man was very serious as he untied the braids from the lady's hair.

He did not notice, as his daughter recorded him loosening the braids.

The lady said:

“I asked my dad to help me loosen my old braids to save me costs from going to the salon.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man loosens daughter's hair

Many related after they saw how seriously the man was loosening his daughter's braids in the video.

Some also shared how they relate with their fathers in the comment section.

@Gem said:

"aaaaaawn such a lovely dad. he resemble tinubu sha."

@starlike1712 said:

"is the seriousness for me. may God preserve his health. ijn."

@pretty queen said:

"kudos to us who didn't grow up with fatherly love."

@ANGGL said:

"Awww... sooo cute. my papa go just barb my hair at once."

@Shine_Lov said:

"Which day una go finish."

@sommywhite said:

"Omo no take this man dey play ooo, did such man still exist."

@damilola said:

"God I don’t have father love. let experience it from my husband."

@cleoritta said:

"I dld not not enjoy fatherly love....God let me experience it with my husband."

@Juliet Daniels said:

"Your dad is a retired hair stylist nothing wey you fit tell me."

@SIMDI NWA said:

"My dad would never."

@bozzrokey:

"Wow..i no fit even tell my dad say i wan make hair sef..ur dad is cool."

@Alice said:

"He took it so personal. so so serious no distraction."

@Queen of peace said:

"You see as he do mouth na so...my mom dey do if she dey play candy crush."

