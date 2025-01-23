An angry Nigerian man has warned his daughter of the possibility of disowning her if she goes against his values

The man made the threat after seeing many TikTok videos posted by his daughter and what she was wearing in them

He frowned at the dressing by his daughter and also frowned at her TikTok videos some of which had gone viral

A Nigerian man has severely warned his daughter after seeing videos she posted on TikTok.

The man saw the videos and he did not like what his daughter was wearing in some of them, warning that there would be consequences from him.

The man warned that he would disown his daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/Elegant Tiana.

His daughter, Elegant Tiana, shared a voice note of her father, who reacted negatively to what he saw.

In fact, the man mentioned the possibility of him disowning his daughter if she misbehaves.

He also frowned the TikTok videos and warned her that she would have to looking for another person to be her father.

The video is captioned:

"My dad's reaction after seeing my videos on TikTok."

Some people who reacted to the video shared their own experiences with their parents.

Others said the man was right to have warned his daughter about her dressing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man threatens to disown his daughter

@mmaobongkingsley said:

"This voice sounds like my landlord."

@Samuel Brenda said:

"Dad don use fake account they monitor you. you will learn the hard way."

@JoyceSam said:

"Amaka Stop Stressing My Uncle."

@Boma fubara okechukwu said:

"Dad pls forgive her."

@Mercylove said:

"E come be like say me and you na the same father."

@Mammie said:

"E never reach like that naw."

@Mimi’s Empire said:

"Me go ask am watin he Dey find for TikTok."

@Mhiz pwesh said:

"He will still see this post."

@Valentina Osawe said:

"She will not do it again."

@kingsleychino99 said:

"Lmao. He say anyone wa won be your father let him be, he don tire."

@Presheno19 said:

"You no block am for TikTok? Make him come de monitor ur life outside?"

@Stecy Neche said:

"Wetin concern president in US. Parents eh."

@Favour said:

"I can’t hide it anymore. This is our father."

@ayomigold said:

"Daddy no vex sir. Just that she go still do ham again and you will not see it sir. Sorry daddy."

@Diamond said:

"Gal your are lucky awish I get papa like dis."

@xterholyfield said"

"Dress well oo make daddy no dis own u oo outside no good oo."

