A Nigerian man from a poor background changed his family’s story with his latest achievement

He built a grand mansion for his family and showed the compound where they used to live before

Many who came across the post hailed the man and tapped into his blessings for their family members

A Nigerian man amazed many when he announced his latest achievement on social media.

He showed off the grand mansion he had built for his family.

Nigerian man shows former compound they built and his newly constructed house. Photo: @validfunds_2

In a post by @validfunds_2 on TikTok, the man celebrated himself for changing his family background.

Man becomes house owner, shows old compound

The man showed the old compound where he used to stay with his family.

He then announced his latest mansion and showed the beautiful exterior in the viral post.

The man on social media also flaunted the lovely night view of the grand mansion.

He said:

“I later change my family background this year. Congratulations to my family.”

Reactions trail man’s grand mansion

Many who came across the post were motivated by the man’s hardwork and congratulated him and his family.

Others “tapped’ into the blessings of owning their home in the comment section.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@April_Bby said:

"Goosebumps. generational curse breakers tap."

@kole side chick said:

"Congratulations. I claim it for my brothers and my bf Amen."

@it'z Chris boy said:

"congratulations bro. I tap from your grace. May God bless all the only child of the family."

@Happy said:

"Congratulations. I tap from Ur grace. it will locate my family this year and each and everyone of you who believes."

@Just lily said:

"Omo I claim for my brothers and my man."

@Ya FAVORITE Nurse said:

"My brothers and boyfriend go run that house this year. God am on my period and declaring that my brothers and boyfriend get whatever they pray and work for. Amen."

@village People said:

"We village People are happy for you bro."

money said:

"Chaii God make this kind thing reach my family too congrats nwanne."

@Peachy presh said:

"Congratulations valid, more to come, na man you be."

@Emmanuel said:

"Omoh. Nah transformed not change oh congratulations. sir."

@blackei billions said:

"Person don finally post better thing under this sound. Congratulations to you."

@onlyannie_essential said:

"Not easy. More billings will still show."

@Honeybel Simeon said:

"Congratulations. My brother go soon run am too Amen."

@STYLORUZZI said:

"I claimed this blessing in Jesus Amen. 2025 will surely favour us."

