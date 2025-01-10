A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video of his elder sister hawking buns made of mud in their village

According to the young man, while everyone else's sister was getting married, his own sister chose to pretend to be a hawker selling fake buns

Hilarious reactions trailed the video on the app as netizens stormed the comments section to pen their funny remarks

A funny video shared by a Nigerian man about his elder sister has left social media users in stitches.

The clip showed his elder sister playfully hawking buns made of mud around their compound.

Man tackles elder sister for making buns with mud Photo credit: @jackiem4rt/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man taunts elder sister who's not married

In the video posted by @jackiem4rt on TikTok, his sister carried a tray of mud buns around the compound, before approaching her brother to buy from her.

Her brother's funny reaction left netizens amused as he jokingly expressed embarrassment about her behaviour.

According to him, everyone else's sister has been getting married while his own sibling chose to play around with mud.

In his words:

"Everyone's elder sister is getting married this period. Guess what mine is doing. Shame catch me for your case."

Reactions as man taunts elder sister

The video sparked hilarious reactions on TikTok, with many users commenting on his sister's playful spirit.

@M_a_e asked:

"What is wrong with Anita?"

@jamalvalentine1 said:

"Someone should help Anita."

@azumapeace said:

"Tell Anita I want to be her sales girl."

@Uche said:

"Make she come meet us for 2025 she still Dey 2005."

@kole said:

"You see that one that is not for sell. Na that one I wan buy."

@wendy_aura_couture commented:

"Allow her play o. Thank God my younger brother doesn’t do content creation. He for don do my own. Na everybody he dey remind me my age."

@R!CH said:

"Shame wear me coat of many colors."

@T O C H U K W U said:

"Omor everything for this life na ivana sorry “Vanity."

@SiviSivi said:

"Una no allow this one play when she small. Na Evidence be this."

@Abeng said:

"And na very fine girl oo."

@kemmy41 asked:

"U wey dey price, u don marry?"

@Black said:

"Instead of my senior sister to dey her husband Hux, she dey drag me money wey I dey owe here."

@BORROW ME 500K AND MARRY ME said:

"You cannot buy this one see your size here ezechi oo. Shame wear me armoni carpel for your case."

@KOKo commented:

"Thank God say my younger brother get social anxiety Dem for don cast my matter."

@Esther Ugo Best said:

"Thank God my younger brother never gets phone na so he for use me the gossip for media."

@Ronikblizzofficial said:

"In anything u do, don’t skip “Everyone’s elder sister is getting married, guess what mine is doing."

@Iyke said:

"Wetin dey shame you cause she say you can't buy the one of 100k abi."

@Raheem Aminat added:

"You are looking good by the way. Wee no go bad if you marry before ur sister that ur sister still dey kindergarten."

Watch the video below:

Lady jokingly taunts elder sister who's unmarried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady left everyone in stitches after she shared what her elder sister was doing while her mates were getting married.

The lady captured her elder sister crying and later showed the cause of her sister’s tears in the viral video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng